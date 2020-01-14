BabyYodaProblems Is Trending Because It’s Not Easy Being Tiny and Green

In 2019, the universe bestowed upon us a gift. This gift was meant to heal the divides between us, to bring us together during a time of anger, fear and resentment. I’m talking, of course, about Baby Yoda. Ever since “The Child” appeared in Disney+’s The Mandalorian, the world has fallen in love with this little green nugget buddy. Enemies have lowered their weapons and embraced as friends. Estranged families have been reunited. The world is a (slightly) better place because we finally have something we can all agree on: this guy is stinking adorable.

But all is not sunshine and roses for Baby Yoda. Tiny alien babies have problems too, according to a new Twitter trend. Let’s take a look at some of the issues facing Baby Yoda:

You want to be a big boy and try to get into your baby seat all by yourself. But fail thanks to gravity #BabyYodaProblems #TuesdayMotivation #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/CthukWghhC — ☃️Sarah E. B.❄ #NaNoWriMo (@MegNrdyFreakx3) January 14, 2020

When you’re in the car with Dad and he won’t let you change the @SIRIUSXM channel pic.twitter.com/3i5OVFjDSi — (@StarTrekkinJedi) January 14, 2020

When you can’t reach even the bottom shelf of books at the Library#BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/G3iouyNqPt — Helen Plum Library (@PlumLib) January 14, 2020

You just want to play with the silver ball and he won’t let you. #BabyYodaProblems #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/vhem12VQFF — Lacey “Space Trash” Gilleran (@laceygilleran) January 14, 2020

When you look really young for your age, so no one takes you seriously. #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/lmCBwGUNZo — paIG-11 (@allalonebert) January 14, 2020

Been old enough to drink for nearly 30 years and still gets carded. #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/waLNdP120j — Desticardo (@davecowdery) January 14, 2020

The other side of the room is 3 hours away #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/NLd8PaJZ7Y — Robyn (@rawbeancoal) January 14, 2020

When you are smol, everything is on the top shelf out of reach and just like tired #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/sOxY1D0u37 — Faith (@robotfaith) January 14, 2020

When you want to live the nug life but there are no more chicken nuggies. #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/NICiFloOTE — The Nerdosphere (@NerdosphereCast) January 14, 2020

When mom asks for help unloading groceries but didn’t see you creeping in the living room so you hide like you didn’t hear her ask. #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/tHBLbXiCFR — The Nerdosphere (@NerdosphereCast) January 14, 2020

When you finally catch your prize, and Dad says you can’t keep it. pic.twitter.com/OPf3qdiltS — (@StarTrekkinJedi) January 14, 2020

His body is too small for seatbelt and his ears are too big for a helmet. pic.twitter.com/76vIzZC22e — Comedian Ali Mehedi (@AliMehedi) January 14, 2020

I just wanted to play with the cat #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/PDxcTDx5Hv — r00 (@spaceboyr00) January 14, 2020

Turns out that being a universally beloved critter isn’t as easy as it seems. Welp, at least the little guy is dating an Oscar-nominated actor. I’m sure that takes the sting out of things.

