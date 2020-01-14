comScore

#BabyYodaProblems Is Trending Because It’s Not Easy Being Tiny and Green

We've got 99 problems, but Baby Yoda ain't one.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 14th, 2020, 12:08 pm

Baby Yoda tea on the Mandalorian

In 2019, the universe bestowed upon us a gift. This gift was meant to heal the divides between us, to bring us together during a time of anger, fear and resentment. I’m talking, of course, about Baby Yoda. Ever since “The Child” appeared in Disney+’s The Mandalorian, the world has fallen in love with this little green nugget buddy. Enemies have lowered their weapons and embraced as friends. Estranged families have been reunited. The world is a (slightly) better place because we finally have something we can all agree on: this guy is stinking adorable.

But all is not sunshine and roses for Baby Yoda. Tiny alien babies have problems too, according to a new Twitter trend. Let’s take a look at some of the issues facing Baby Yoda:

Turns out that being a universally beloved critter isn’t as easy as it seems. Welp, at least the little guy is dating an Oscar-nominated actor. I’m sure that takes the sting out of things.

