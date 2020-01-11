Things We Saw Today: Laura Dern and Baby Yoda Are My New Favorite Celebrity Couple

Move over J.Rod. Forget about it, Kimye. There’s a hot new celebrity couple in town that everyone in Hollywood is talking about: Laura Dern and Baby Yoda. DernBaby, as they are known to fans, first made waves when the Big Little Lies star was linked with the intergalactic bon vivant at a basketball game:

Laura Dern says that she saw #BabyYoda at a basketball game: "That's all I'm going to say" pic.twitter.com/i87ves5tn4 — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

Later, Dern opened up about the whirlwind romance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Clearly these two are made for each other: Baby Yoda exists in the Star Wars universe, and Dern played Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They are both also said to be BFFs with Reese Witherspoon. And before everyone gets up in arms, Baby Yoda is 50, so he’s an age-appropriate match for the Little Women star. Plus, Dern has already said “I don’t mind being the taller one.”

What can we say, we stan a power couple that spans universes. Best of luck, you two!

(via Twitter, image: HBO/Disney)

What are you seeing out there, Sue Believers?

