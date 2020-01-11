Things We Saw Today: Laura Dern and Baby Yoda Are My New Favorite Celebrity Couple
#DernBabyForever
Move over J.Rod. Forget about it, Kimye. There’s a hot new celebrity couple in town that everyone in Hollywood is talking about: Laura Dern and Baby Yoda. DernBaby, as they are known to fans, first made waves when the Big Little Lies star was linked with the intergalactic bon vivant at a basketball game:
Laura Dern says that she saw #BabyYoda at a basketball game: "That's all I'm going to say" pic.twitter.com/i87ves5tn4
— Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019
Later, Dern opened up about the whirlwind romance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
.@LauraDern is thinking about seeing more of Baby Yoda. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QT50UwxU39
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 11, 2020
Clearly these two are made for each other: Baby Yoda exists in the Star Wars universe, and Dern played Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They are both also said to be BFFs with Reese Witherspoon. And before everyone gets up in arms, Baby Yoda is 50, so he’s an age-appropriate match for the Little Women star. Plus, Dern has already said “I don’t mind being the taller one.”
What can we say, we stan a power couple that spans universes. Best of luck, you two!
(via Twitter, image: HBO/Disney)
- Protesters formed a flash mob outside of Harvey Weinstein’s trial. (via Jezebel)
- Batman‘s Burt Ward on the battle of the bulge and network television. (via io9)
- Check out this behind the scenes VFX reel for Netflix’s The Irishman. (via Nerdist)
- Game of Thrones and Watchmen garner DGA nominations. (via Collider)
- Want more Daughters of the Dragon? So did Jessica Henwick aka Iron Fist‘s Collen Wing. (via CBR)
- Good News, everyone!
I’m never going to stop thinking it’s weird that the three jobs in Star Wars are fascist army man, renegade ninja, or lounge musician.
— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) January 11, 2020
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning as co-hosts for the 78th Golden Globe® Awards in 2021! pic.twitter.com/eEPClMrcbK
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2020
What are you seeing out there, Sue Believers?
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com