Things We Saw Today: Baby Yoda Merch Is Coming

It’s happening, people! Just in time for the holidays, we have it confirmed through CNBC that merchandise featuring our favorite tiny force user of green skin, big ears, and a still-unnamed species will be available very soon. Start your shopping now … or, soon, when the merch is actually around.

According to CNBC, merchandise featuring “The Child” will soon hit online retailers and stores including Amazon, Kohl’s. Macy’s, and Hot Topic as well as official Disney stores. “The Child” – who we will be calling Baby Yoda until we have a better name – was not included in the initial marketing and merch push of The Mandalorian, since their existence was a closely guarded secret. But given the rapturous reaction to the little green guy, of course, they’re cashing in. And why not? Baby Yoda is the cutest thing on this or any other planet?

Disney isn’t the only one trying to make more green of this sweet fifty-year-old bundle of joy. Counterfeit and unauthorizes merch are already all over and making it hard to find the real stuff in online searches. The few I’ve seen so far were quickly taken down, and I’m sure Disney lawyers are working hard to shut down “entrepreneurs.” We’re keeping our eyes peeled for the good stuff to go on sale in the meantime. I’m hoping for a little plush to play with my talking Porg, personally.

Here are a few other things we saw today:

Henry Cavil says he lost out on the role of James Bond because he was a “little chubby” proving that ridiculous body standards in Hollywood aren’t limited to women. (via The Guardian)

The internet is having a field day with Elon Musk’s weird cyberpunk car thing, especially after the windshield-shattering mishap onstage. (via The Verge)

Apple pulled the film The Banker abruptly after accusations surfaced against the subject’s son. (via THR)

The first poster for Crisis on Infinite Earths is here:

Worlds will live. Worlds will die. And nothing will ever be the same. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/B86j49HT3G — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 22, 2019

Check out the teaser for Bill and Ted Face the Music. (via Comic Book Resources)

Emma Thompson says her best on-screen kiss was with a woman. (Via Huffington Post)

We kind love Elizabeth Warren doing an Escape room with Desus & Mero:



And finally, Jane Fonda, Piper Perabo, Manny Jacinto, and Diane Lane were arrested for climate protests and we love them for it. (via THR)

