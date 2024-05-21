Let Me Introduce You to the Four Seasons Orlando Baby

Sometimes, I am too online and that’s how the internet’s new favorite meme is making me feel. Our latest source of jokes comes from TikTok, the video app that either tries to sell you random products or just serves unhinged videos á la Vine (RIP). Here comes this wise adult baby to do both.

The latest video to capture everyone’s attention has a woman behind the camera asking her family if they want to go to to the Four Seasons Orlando. Like most people, I had no reason to think about the Four Seasons Orlando prior to this moment. But this small baby has made all of us interested in the amenities available at the establishment.

@sobrizzle If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you ????? ♬ original sound – Stefanie O’Brien

What makes the video so funny is that the young toddler responds like a toddler, but the baby in (presumably) her father’s arms raises her hand and says “me” like a seasoned veteran. That baby has seen things. She has experienced the joy of the Four Seasons Orlando like no baby before her.

The caption for the TikTok, posted by user Stefanie O’Brien, reads: “If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you.” And now it’s all anyone can talk about. Maybe it is because her niece has the energy of a very distinguished Boss Baby. She is, after all, clearly very smart. Which many users pointed out in the comments.

“That baby is so smart,” one user wrote, while another made the joke, “That baby booked the trip.” Another comment reads, “I think the baby is in charge of the family finances.” And after her success, maybe she will be in charge.

The Four Seasons responded to the video on their own account, saying “Let the adventure begin,” with a mash-up of the baby’s video. “Who wants to welcome our newest ambassador to Four Seasons Orlando?”

We just want happiness for the baby who loves the Four Seasons Orlando

Many online have taken to celebrating this baby who just wants to go to the expensive hotel by Disney World.

All of us outside of the Four Seasons Orlando waiting for the big baby to come to the balcony pic.twitter.com/AHM6D5rPUM — Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) May 20, 2024

Some have taken to making jokes about what she’ll do when she finally gets to live out her dream vacation.

that baby showing up to the four seasons orlando pic.twitter.com/LREFSkaSm6 — ?️‍♀️? (@himbopottomus) May 20, 2024

And others are just enjoying all the jokes we’ve seen surface online because of her success.

me liking every post about the four seasons orlando baby pic.twitter.com/CQqji74udu — emilie frank (@emiliepfrank) May 20, 2024

This is one of those memes that is genuinely just sweet and funny, and now you too can enjoy all the conversations about the baby who knows the life of luxury she deserves at the Four Seasons Orlando.

