Ayo Edebiri once got death threats because of Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a terrible man who has fostered trolling and hatred of innocent people. One of those people is actress Ayo Edebiri.

Edebiri is a Black actress who has had a lot of success, but with that comes racism from anti-woke trolls, including Musk. His attack on Edebiri came in February 2024, when an unfounded rumor started spreading that Edebiri would be “replacing” Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The rumor wasn’t true—Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer hasn’t even ruled out Depp returning to the franchise one day—but that didn’t stop Musk. He was so appalled at the thought of a Black woman taking what “rightfully belonged” to a white man (never mind that Depp has domestic abuse allegations against him) that he hopped onto his hateful X platform and set his attack dogs on Edebiri. He reposted the now-deleted rumor and wrote, “Disney sucks,” thus making Edebiri a target for racists.

Edebiri was hurt by what Musk did to her

Now, Edebiri is speaking about how it affected her. On her Instagram Story, she posted a screenshot of Musk’s original post and the words, “Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man. LMAO. So not only is he double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway, life is, of course, a gift.”

Edebiri chose to censor the words “sieg heil” in her post. She’s referring, of course, to the bleak scene at Donald Trump’s inauguration when Musk made a Nazi-like salute twice at the crowd. At the time, Musk dismissed the allegation that it was a Nazi salute, but the incident followed him around, as it should.

That’s not all that Edebiri has to say about Musk. Before making her post, she reposted a quote from Bill Burr about Musk, adding a bullseye emoji. Burr recently called Musk “evidently a Nazi” before saying, “I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration!” He went on to challenge liberals, saying, “Liberals have no teeth whatsoever. They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!’ I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face? Who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn’t he leave? Why are we so afraid of this guy who can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag?”

Many people will agree with his comments about Musk, and Edebiri certainly does. It’s another reminder, as if any were needed, of what a cruel and dangerous person Musk is.

