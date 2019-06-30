The Avengers Hit Seattle’s Ace Comic Con to Share Their Post Endgame Feels

With Avengers: Endgame back in theaters (although it never really left) with new additional footage, the seemingly endless Marvel press tour continues. Stars Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and Don Cheadle appeared on a panel at the Ace Comic Con in Seattle this weekend, where they were interviewed by journalist and podcaster Angelique Roche.

The actors discussed their experience of watching the film, with Renner saying “It wrecked me … from the opening scene to the end, I laughed, I cried, I never saw it again, which he followed up by remarking, “I got to truly enjoy it as a fan.” Thanks to Marvel’s commitment to secrecy, many of the actors never got to read the full final script, receiving only their character’s scenes.

Cheadle said “I didn’t know what to expect … I was excited during the process to see it all put together and [it was great] to see how people reacted.” Evans, who doesn’t watch most of his films at their premieres, said “I wanted to share this experience with the fans.”

Cheadle spoke about War Machine’s disability and how disabled fans and veterans felt seen by Rhodey. “I’ve had many responses from the community. I worked with people with spinal injuries. They’re now campaigning to make sure that people with these types of injuries can portray these characters [basically as themselves] in movies.”

Evans also discussed the struggle to keep Captain America compelling after several films, saying “The trickiest thing about the character is he’s a good man and so trying to find new ways to make it interesting, that was the challenge because he always puts himself last and it became a real collaboration between myself and Kevin [Feige] and the Russos and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely in terms of trying to preserve his nature.”

Evans continued, “He’s kind of a taciturn guy, he doesn’t kind of, you know there’s a lot of other characters in the Marvel universe who kind of use their words for creative advantage and Cap is a little bit more of a simple-minded guy and it’s hard to kind of create stories around him to at once create conflict, but not just make him the center cog where circumstance happens around him.”

Renner discussed his heartbreaking scene on Vormir, where Hawkeye and Black Widow retrieve the Soul Stone. The scene was originally meant to feature an attack from Thanos, but the action heavy scene was jettisoned in favor of the more intimate fight between the two friends. “It was a tough scene for us to shoot,” said Renner. “It’s a re-shoot we did about six months ago. The original was a lot more complicated with an attack by Thanos. This is just us.”

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters, now with additional footage. The film will be available on VOD on digital July 30, and on Blu-ray Aug. 13.

(image: screencap)

