Ralph Ineson holds a microphone on a stage.
(Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)
Category:
Movies

‘Fantastic Four’ Has Found Its Galactus and I’m Screaming

It's his biggest role yet! I mean literally like this guy is really big
Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 10, 2024 01:49 pm

As if the Fantastic Four casting announcements didn’t already have MCU fans hyperventilating, Marvel Studios has dropped some more exciting news: Ralph Ineson has been cast as the planet-eating villain Galactus.

Ralph Ineson is known for his work in films like The Witch, The Green Knight, and Game of Thrones. In The Green Knight, he plays the titular forest spirit determined to cut off Sir Gawain’s (Dev Patel) head, while in Game of Thrones, he plays Dagmer Cleftjaw. Ineson is best known, though, for his distinctive low and gravelly voice, which vibrates the marrow right out of your bones. There’s no comment from Ineson himself on the Fantastic Four casting news yet, but when he does comment, you can be sure that flecks of plaster will drift down from the ceiling as he speaks.

Can you imagine that voice rumbling through the atmosphere as your planet is about to get eaten? Soon we won’t have to imagine it!

Galactus, for the uninitiated, is a universe-hopping super-being who made his comics debut in 1966, in Fantastic Four#48. Galactus is originally born as Galen of Taa in the multiverse that exists prior to the main Marvel multiverse. When Galen’s reality dies, though, he crosses into the next one and gains abilities that force him to devour the energy of entire planets. Thus, Galactus is born.

I’m leaving out a lot of particulars because Galactus’ story may get changed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but you get the idea. Giant hardcore planet-eater. Played by Ralph Ineson. I am so down for this.

Look, I know we Marvel fans have been putting on our clown makeup a lot recently. The MCU hasn’t been faring well (I never want to hear the words “secret” or “invasion” again), and Marvel Studios recently announced it’s reining in its output even more than it already has. I’m a little jittery about putting too much faith in my favorite comic book movie studio right now.

But I’m cautiously optimistic about Fantastic Four. It’s set in an alternate universe ’60s! It’s got John Malkovich playing … uh, someone! Maybe this could actually be awesome?

If nothing else, at least we get to watch ol’ Ralph devour some planets.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>