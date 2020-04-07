Recorded Audience Reactions to Avengers: Endgame Just What We Need in the Absence of Movie Theaters

I’ve realized that I am one of the few who still cry over random scenes in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Will that ever end? Probably not. But when one Twitter user started to share specific scenes from the Marvel film with theatrical audience reactions played over them, the nostalgia hit, and it hit harder than Cap hitting Thanos with Mjolnir.

Maybe it’s because we’re all weirdly longing to go to a movie theater (who woulda thought) or because we just remember what it felt like watching Avengers: Endgame for the first time, but there’s a joy to the final battle of Endgame that really brings a lot of fans a feeling that is almost indescribable.

So, listening as audiences react in the way that many of us felt? It just reminds me of that excitement that watching a movie like this in cinemas can bring. And, because I’m in the mood to make myself cry and get upset, I decided to watch all these fan reactions and cry some more. So now let’s go on the journey together!

First, there’s the creation of the best new meme Marvel has ever given us: America’s Ass.

Who knew that we’d come out of Avengers: Endgame and constantly be looking at Cap’s ass and cherishing it? Some are even taking to saluting Chris Evans’ actual ass.

i really paid $200 to salute his ass @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/cpz015d04W — sophie ⌖ (@sobiewankenobi) June 30, 2019

But the callback to Scott Lang’s joke is just the beginning of beautiful reactions to the movie.

Then, there was a moment we’ve been waiting for since Age of Ultron: Cap being worthy.

Just stop what you’re doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor’s hammer. CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/RM8fimepxe — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

When the Avengers decided to drunkenly try to lift the Mjolnir as a bit, only one slightly moved the hammer (I still say that Steve could have picked it up but didn’t because he knew what it would do to Thor, which makes him an even better man that any of us could imagine). But in Endgame, he took the hammer and obtained the powers of Thor in order to save his fellow Avengers and try to take on Thanos.

He did it almost alone (Tony was knocked out, and Thor was being stabbed), but then, as if they knew exactly when he’d need them most, the fallen heroes from the Snap returned.

And of course the theater reaction to PORTALS was bonkers. pic.twitter.com/tllxg9aqMG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

There will be no greater feeling than hearing Sam Wilson say “On your left” in a movie again. At least, that’s how I feel. In the video, there are extremely loud screams when Peter Parker flies in and when Bucky Barnes shows up, and I promise I am not in this video, but that is me.

Still, there is an emotional reaction to this scene that is hard to describe. There was never a doubt in my mind that these heroes would be back. But the way they come in, ready for a fight even after they just made it home? That’s why they’re so important to us all. They’re ready and willing to do what’s right.

Throughout the fight, there are other crowd-pleasing moments, like all the women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rolling up to help Peter Parker despite not knowing each other.

But to this day, without a doubt, hearing Tony Stark say, “And I am Iron Man” breaks me.

When will I not cry over the final few moments of Avengers: Endgame? Probably never, but at least I know I still have feelings. I highly suggest watching the entire video source of these reactions, because when Scott Lang says “As far as I’m concerned, that’s America’s ass,” there is a cackle and a holler that I believe is me and also all of us, you know?

It also includes one of my favorite scenes, which is Tony, Bruce, and Rocket carefully putting the gauntlet together, Rocket screaming to scare them, and Tony promptly looking like he wants to murder Rocket Raccoon—so, you know, I love it. I am also the dude who went “WHAT? OH HELL YEAH” when Wanda Maximoff showed up to destroy Thanos. And yes, before you ask, I did cry over this because I am just destined to constantly cry over Avengers: Endgame. Whatever.

