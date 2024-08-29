The 10 coolest ‘Avatar’ Lego sets, ranked

Who would have guessed a movie about giant blue people would be the most money-making film of all time? According to box office numbers, this film made an estimated bajillion dollars around the world. Lego decided to cash in on those numbers. Here are all Avatar Lego sets, ranked by coolness.

Floating Mountains Site 26 is where we begin the Avatar adventure. It’s also the most boring part of the first movie. Heavy in plot exposition about “unobtanium” and there are absolutely no giant blue people to liven things up. Jake hasn’t even gotten his avatar yet! While this set is necessary if you wanna Ash Ketchum “catch ’em all” and get every single Avatar set, it’s far from the coolest set. I mean, the helicopter is pretty cool. But isn’t flying on giant bird dragon lizards even cooler?

Now that’s what I’m talking about. The Skimwing Adventure is where things start to get interesting in the Avatar universe. Just braid your hair and slip it between the cracks of this Lego set and you can imagine that you’re plugged into this beast, flying through CGI jungles on an alien planet! Who doesn’t dream of chucking spears at things from atop a giant alligator butterfly fish? It’s every child’s dream. Want to use something a little more technologically advanced to deal death from above? Try Jake’s crossbow instead. Get Medieval on ’em.

The Ilu Discovery has got to be the most significant discovery since Einstein first uncovered the equations for general relativity. Since the apple bonked Newton on the head and he discovered the essential laws of the universe! But the Ilu discovery is so much more fun than boring equations and regular old fruit. Why mess around with fruit and math when you can ride around on a dinosaur butterfly shark? Your teachers at school trying to convince math is worth learning and fruit is worth eating? Just tell them The Way of Water is the way you do things now. There’s no fruit under the ocean, just the coral that grows on the included pieces in this set. As for math, ask them how learning 2 +2 will help you learn how to hurl a spear. They are not gonna have an answer.

Who wouldn’t dream of living in the Metkayina Reef Home? This Lego set will allow you to bring sun and salt water right to your mantlepiece! Or desk! Or shower! Or wherever you keep your nautical Legos! This set also comes with blue people minifigures riding canoes, because even thousands of lightyears away, canoes are apparently still the very best design for navigating the waters. Just don’t expect these Lego ones to float.

Disappointed by the fact that the Metakayina Reed Home canoes don’t float? Maybe it’s time for a nautical Lego set that’s SUPPOSED to sink! Introducing the Mako Submarine​! I mean, James Cameron’s Mariana Trench-exploring sub is still cooler, but this thing comes in a close second! And it’s got little included rocks with sea creatures living on them! Nice! This set also comes with two little blue people figures included. Someone’s gotta drive the thing, after all.

Got a date coming up? Why not skip dinner and a movie and take the person who wanna impress on a REAL adventure? I’m talking about the Jake & Neytiri First Banshee Flight. Imagine the unforgettable experience they’ll have flap-flapping around your unfinished basement with one of these two flying beast and rider combos in their hands! Can you think of anything more romantic than soaring through the skies on giant dragon birds? I’ll wait.

Who can resist a BrickHeadz Lego set? This BrickHeadz Jake Sully & his Avatar make the dynamic action movie pair look so dorky and adorable. Look at their square little big heads! It’s like when a drama anime series makes little chibi versions of their characters (I’m looking at you, Attack On Titan). For the discerning Avatar Lego fan, this BrickHeadz set is simply too precious to resist.

Why ride a silly little dinosaur butterfly shark like an ilu when you can ride an entire WHALE. And you know what makes this whale (tulkun) better than a regular Earth whale? It can TALK. And this particular whale has a lot to get off of his giant chest. Avatar fans know he and his fellow tulkun have been through some hard times. Want to get around underwater but don’t wanna listen to his drama? Take the crab suit instead. Robots can’t talk. With the Payakan The Tulkun & Crabsuit you’ve got options.

Natili vs. Colonel Qualitch is the thrilling battle that servers as the culmination of the original Avatar movie! And now you can reenact it yourself! Why sit through 2+ hours of movie when you can just skip to the good part whenever you want! This Lego set features Natili and her spooky night panther monster pet along with the villainous colonel in his chainsaw-handed robot. Why chainsaw hands? Because I guess even centuries into the future, some old technologies just still work.

The Tree of Souls is the quintessential Avatar location. Marvel at its austere, purple-colored beauty. Like some kind of alien wisteria tree. It’s the place where all the blue people go when they die, to become part of the planet’s consciousness or whatever. Needless to say, it’s a place of great spiritual significance. Not interested in metaphysical questions? Why not just take a ride on the giant dragon bird that comes with this set instead? Why contemplate the mysteries of the world beyond when you can ride a flying reptile around this one?

