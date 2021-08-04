Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game Kickstarter has absolutely blown through its $50k goal, and according to CBR, they achieved this within the first 16 minutes of the campaign. With a month left to go, I have no doubt that they’re going to push past the $2 million mark, which they’re already closing in on today—day 2 of the campaign.

This is based in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, after all. Both properties are loved by all kinds of viewers for the story, bending, and bonds throughout the shows.

This officially licensed role-playing game is brought to you by Magpie Games, who have a “decade of roleplaying design and publishing expertise” under their belt. Their experience has led them to create a role-playing game that captures what we love most about the Avatar franchise while reminding us that at the heart of this world is “balance, heroism, and the power of friendship.” What we’re ultimately left with is an immersive experience like none we’ve ever experienced, across Four Nations.

As the hero, you’ll fight to bring balance to the world, no matter the cost. And the enemies you battle along the way aren’t simply monsters; they’re people “with their own desires, personal struggles, and goals, no matter how misguided.” This makes for a complicated journey whether you decide to play as a bender, martial artist, merchant, or a crafts-person with the ability or mission to bring balance to this world by any means necessary because you are integral to the change needed or coming.

What I personally find most intriguing about this game is that you can pick an era as your backdrop for your game, from Kyoshi’s era to Roku’s, Aang’s, and Korra’s. Each era will have distinct themes that will help define your gameplay. So, if you’re interested in fighting in brutal battles, head over to Kyoshi’s Era. If you want to focus on healing the world after tragedy, then head over to Aang’s era. And if you want to deal with a modern era, head over to Korra’s era.

With every Kickstarter, you have rewards for backers, and this one is no different on that front. They range from getting all the PDFs for $20 or more to throwing down $200 for all the PDFs, a special cover core book, a deluxe dice pack, a deluxe dice bag, and all physical stretch goals. The core book will be a hardcover book with beautiful full-color art that includes the rules of the game, additional rules for the different eras established, examples of quick and easy play, and ten playbook archetypes.

