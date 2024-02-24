Austin Butler and Florence Pugh Show Everyone Why Cats Rule

Trying to tell people that cats rule is like telling them you have plans to murder a family member. They refuse to believe you. Luckily, we have this interview with Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and some adorable kittens to show us all just how wonderful our feline friends can be.

Butler and Pugh are in Dune: Part Two, playing Feyd-Rautha and Princess Irulan respectively. On their press tour, they stopped by Buzzfeed Celeb for an interview alongside some very distracting kittens. Most celebrities opt for the puppy interview and we rarely get to see the kittens take center stage. This time though, Pugh and Butler both played with several kittens and held on to them while being very distracted. I think only Butler managed to answer questions the first time they were asked.

These sweet little babies scampering around these two movie stars accomplish one very important thing: They remind the world that kittens can be adorable! You just have to know how to take care of them.

My cat-loving heart was warmed just watching that kitten fall asleep in Butler’s arms. And it was nice to see that Pugh knew how to play with kittens and had a blast. While Buzzfeed has done adorable animal interviews before, they rarely featured celebs who knew how to handle cats. Clearly, this wasn’t a problem for these two.

Overall, this interview just made me extremely happy as a cat owner and a defender of the cat.

Cats rule if you let them

Cats get a bad rap because they are a little more temperamental than dogs. A cat won’t instantly love you and want to be your best friend in the way a dog can and often does. You have to earn the affection and love of a cat. So when you do a “kitten” interview, you have to have people there who know how cats work.

You have to make a cat feel special and comfortable, that’s it. Whenever my cat is scared, I just hold him and let him know he is fine and he calms down. He does not claw at me or bite, he just sits in my arms because he knows he can trust me. Most people don’t like cats because they want to treat them like dogs. And when the cat is not happy about it, they blame the cat instead of themselves.

If I could, I would adopt all of those kittens and cherish them. But I think that if Austin Butler didn’t adopt that kitten who sat in his lap the entire time, he should go and do that immediately. The kitty loved him so much!

(featured image: Buzzfeed Celeb)

