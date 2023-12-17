Yes, You Need to Watch ‘The Iron Claw’ Boys With Puppies

The joy of movies like The Iron Claw comes from how happy this cast is while telling such a tragic story. While the Von Erich brothers saga is hardly a feel-good story, the experience of making Sean Durkin’s biopic brought a sense of brotherhood to the cast.

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson (who play three of the four brothers) did the Buzzfeed puppy interview together, highlighting why their brotherly dynamic in The Iron Claw works so well. But what makes this puppy interview so sweet is that you can see why Efron, Dickinson, and White were able to sell the brotherhood (along with Stanley Simons) in the film.

The interview features a mix of stories from filming that show how much these actors enjoyed working together. They shared injuries that came with the wrestling scenes, and Dickinson razzes Efron by singing “Breaking Free” from High School Musical. Dickinson calls those movies classics and says they live rent-free in his mind. The Iron Claw isn’t just about family tragedy. It’s about the bond these brothers had first and foremost.

You can see just how much making this movie meant to these actors and this interview shows their appreciation for the Von Erich boys. Plus, we get to watch these puppies loving on these three, particularly Jeremy Allen White, the entire interview.

I, too, wish to be a puppy falling asleep in the arms of Jeremy Allen White

At one point during the interview, it seems as if there are no more dogs. Why? Because they all just collect themselves on Jeremy Allen White’s lap and try to fall asleep there. I don’t know what kind of magic this man has, but two of the puppies literally just sleep in the crook of his arm the entire time. It’s maybe the cutest thing to ever happen.

If you ever need to get a puppy to take a nap or just get them to calm down, I guess you have to have Jeremy Allen White’s number because literally, one puppy is so determined to also get on his lap that the puppy falls off his leg until Efron steps in and takes him. It is beyond cute seeing the three hanging out, talking about The Iron Claw, and how they want to eventually wrestle in the WWE together. But seriously, how can we be reincarnated as the puppies just chilling in White’s arms? They are so zen.

