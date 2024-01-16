Aubrey Plaza’s Post-It Note Emmys Dress Launched a Thousand Memes

The 75th Emmy Awards saw TV’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet in their finest sartorial splendor. And while many attendees looked fabulous, some stars turned heads for all the wrong reasons.

Aubrey Plaza, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The White Lotus, donned a pale yellow dress by Loewe that featured a square panel over her chest. The look was punctuated by a large decorative pin through the top. I loved the look because I’m a fan of any formal gown that can double as a weapon. And clearly, Plaza feels the same way, as she told Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on the red carpet that she could stab anyone who bothers her.

Aubrey Plaza wears bespoke LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 to attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.



Styling Jessica Paster #LOEWE pic.twitter.com/9CYw7kM8Lf — LOEWE (@LoeweOfficial) January 16, 2024

Plaza’s dress looked like a large Post-It note, and the internet was quick to jump on this meme-friendly look. With its square shape and flat front, the dress seemed designed for viewers to photoshop their favorite quotes and messages onto the front panel. While Plaza lost the award to her White Lotus co-star Jennifer Coolidge, she took home the award for most meme-able ensemble at an awards show. Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets about Plaza’s gown.

My personal favorite meme of the night was this reference to Berger’s iconic Post-It note break-up from Sex and the City. Chef’s kiss, no notes whatsoever.

Never thought we'd say something like this, but we agree with Aubrey Plaza's Emmys dress ? pic.twitter.com/ENa9ORTtFq — Livebrary (@livebrary) January 16, 2024

Aubrey Plaza wearing ‘the note’ from jersey Shore on the Emmys red carpet is iconic. pic.twitter.com/M6DhY3Ygiw — Katey Kazak (@KateyKazak) January 16, 2024

Aubrey being such a huge RHOSLC fan is not shocking. Queens recognize queens. @heathergay29 pic.twitter.com/5THLNb11Au — Katey Kazak (@KateyKazak) January 16, 2024

The Declaration of Independence waiting to be signed pic.twitter.com/GGzoG8tQ9k — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) January 16, 2024

Aubrey Plaza seen at The Emmys wearing my To do list ?! pic.twitter.com/ohjUIIUG8E — Gabs ? (@Gxbriellemxry) January 16, 2024

omg okay thanks for the support Aubrey Plaza! pic.twitter.com/hW8WRHV0G1 — TIMN 2/16!! (@timmylovesjlo) January 16, 2024

“How’d you lose the eye?”



“Aubrey Plaza sat down beside me at the Emmys and her dress stabbed me” https://t.co/kvhiN4XQbV — Bennett (@bennjeff) January 16, 2024

aubrey plaza w the piece of stationary she stole from joe bidens desk https://t.co/jr5EU1N1yY — yeyeeye (she said) (@yeyeeye14) January 16, 2024

Why does it look like Aubrey Plaza is wearing a Kraft cheese square? #emmys pic.twitter.com/172JSWaE6K — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 16, 2024

(featured image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]