Aubrey Plaza’s Post-It Note Emmys Dress Launched a Thousand Memes
The 75th Emmy Awards saw TV’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet in their finest sartorial splendor. And while many attendees looked fabulous, some stars turned heads for all the wrong reasons.
Aubrey Plaza, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The White Lotus, donned a pale yellow dress by Loewe that featured a square panel over her chest. The look was punctuated by a large decorative pin through the top. I loved the look because I’m a fan of any formal gown that can double as a weapon. And clearly, Plaza feels the same way, as she told Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on the red carpet that she could stab anyone who bothers her.
Plaza’s dress looked like a large Post-It note, and the internet was quick to jump on this meme-friendly look. With its square shape and flat front, the dress seemed designed for viewers to photoshop their favorite quotes and messages onto the front panel. While Plaza lost the award to her White Lotus co-star Jennifer Coolidge, she took home the award for most meme-able ensemble at an awards show. Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets about Plaza’s gown.
My personal favorite meme of the night was this reference to Berger’s iconic Post-It note break-up from Sex and the City. Chef’s kiss, no notes whatsoever.
(featured image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]