Ateez Golden Hour part 1 album cover.
Fans Have United To Translate ‘Blind’ by ATEEZ

Spanish-speaking ATEEZ fans have united to translate the Spanish parts of “Blind,” a song that’s part of the Golden Hour: Part 1 tracklist. Hint: The meaning is in the song’s title!

“El amor es ciego” literally translates to “love is blind,” word for word. That shouldn’t be surprising since all the members have been singing about how they’ve become enamored with someone who’s dancing at night. Imagine dancing at a beachfront party on a warm summer night and having tequila served in rounds. The fact that Hongjoon says “cha cha cha” implies that you’re both on the same dance floor at that very party.

Call me a fic writer, but tell me that’s not what you imagined while listening to this song, unless you’re thinking about the other odd memes fans have compiled with this song playing in the background.

ATEEZ fans having mixed meme reactions over “Blind”

But there are other Spanish words thrown into the lyrics. San incorporates “fuego” and “loco” in one of his lines. He describes the feelings they get when they look at the person who’s the subject of the song. “Fuego” would translate to “fire,” and “loco” would translate to “crazy.” Put those two words in a line about how San feels, and you can guess that he probably feels hot and is losing his mind over this mystery person. ATEEZ fans wish that this was about them.

