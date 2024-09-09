‘Astro Bot’ isn’t just hype

The Astro Bot-themed Dual Sense Controller sold out during its pre-order phase. So what’s with the hype around this game that looks like it took design inspiration from Wall-E?

Astro Bot launched on September 6, 2024, and it has already reached the #1 Best Seller spot for PS5 Games at Amazon US. The game even temporarily sold out at Amazon Japan. There may not be an official report for the game’s sales yet, but it’s looking successful so far. The ratings for the game have also been positive in the gaming community, as Astro Bot has a Metacritic score of 94.

Astro Bot has sold out on Amazon Japan! Love to see it! pic.twitter.com/EmavKNpgV4 — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) September 7, 2024

It was restocked, so you don’t have to worry about losing out to others who’ve anticipated this game’s launch. If you’ve looked around, you’ll notice that the gaming community has had nothing but praise for Astro Bot.

This wouldn’t be the first time Team Asobi, the creators of the game, satisfied the platformer puzzle cravings of gamers.

Astro’s Playroom, the predecessor of Astro Bot, came with the PS5 for free. If you spent four hours on the game, you’d be able to beat the main story. It basically offered a taste of what Astro Bot could be, and like Astro Bot, it was a load of fun for many gamers. The only disappointment most gamers had was that Astro’s Playroom was too short of an experience.

Unlike the first game, Astro Bot has a total of seven galaxies and 76 levels for you to explore. By the time you finish it, you’ll probably be asking for more levels.

