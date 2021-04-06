These Actors Definitely Understood the Assignment

Sometimes, there are just actors who understand their roles so completely that fans always know they can trust them. So when a meme started to go around pointing out who “understood” the assignment, the results varied. From pointing out that these actors always shine no matter the quality of the movie to pointing out specific kinds of roles they always flock to and understand, it was just a way for fans to share love for their favorites.

For me, my go-to choice was Margot Robbie. While a favorite actress of mine, she also always seems to shine in whatever movie she’s in. Even movies that are not well-loved (like Suicide Squad) have the love for Robbie and her performance shining through. The movie might not be great, but you know that Margot Robbie will be. Because, as the meme points out, she understands the movie she’s supposed to be in, even if the rest of the movie doesn’t match her the right way. (Again, just think about Suicide Squad.)

Many took to Twitter to share their love for their faves and talk about the roles they shine in.

SHE always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/KiW4T80AMp — no context schitt’s creek (@nocontxtSC) April 5, 2021

Y’all wanna talk about somebody who ALWAYS understands the assignment—I got two words for you: Colman. Domingo. pic.twitter.com/wRe1gax9Ex — Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) April 5, 2021

the way paul dano always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/vbBHWmGNU1 — kyrs (@josepedropascaI) April 6, 2021

Pedro Pascal ALWAYS understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/yXgo6bmsGn — C (@cgarci_) April 2, 2021

No you don’t understand HE always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/o2xqpCUR0E — mary tfatws spoilers (@marvelousxoxo) April 5, 2021

Riz Ahmed ALWAYS understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/PjEPsYlv3u — (@LilNaanX) April 5, 2021

He always understands the assignment… pic.twitter.com/RilTNUxgZp — Morgan (@ViciousVixxenV) April 5, 2021

natasha lyonne always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/N9f7iEmczI — Debbie (@dtooshie) April 5, 2021

Who is someone you think always understands the assignment and always knows exactly what their role is meant to be? Let us know your picks in the comments below!

(image: Warner Bros.)

