Things We Saw Today: We Did It Kids, Ashley Scott From Birds of Prey Will Reprise Her Role as Huntress in “Crisis” Crossover
Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the WB series Birds of Prey that was flawed but overall canceled too soon, and I saw in the comments that one person was wondering if they would ever bring the character back. Well, we did it! We manifested our own reality, because Ashley Scott, the actress who played Huntress on that show, will reprise the role during the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover event.
This will be especially fun because Birds of Prey alumni Rachel Skarsten is going to be the main villain on Batwoman, which means we have a potential reunion between these two, and Skarsten could even play both characters. I mean, if Brandon Routh will be pulling double duty as The Atom and the Kingdom Come version of Superman, then she can be Alice and Dinah.
Ah, these are the moments that make giant crossovers worth it. I’m hoping that Oracle (Dina Meyer) and Harley Quinn (Mia Sara) show up, as well. All of this is shaping up to be quite a night. Who from Gotham is going to show up? Halle Berry’s Catwoman could drop by? The possibilities are endless.
(via Nerdist, image: CW/WB)
- Twitter, for some reason, has been locking or limiting accounts owned by sex workers, and Vice is trying to figure out what the heck is going on. (via Vice)
- Valentina Sampaio is going to become the first trans woman model for Victoria’s Secret! (via HuffPost)
This is Prince Harry walking down the street in Huambo – exactly where his mother walked in that minefield nearly 23 years ago … pic.twitter.com/iNAj3sItM7
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 27, 2019
- N.K. Jemisin breaks down her new Green Lantern comic and asks the tough questions about the Green Lantern Corps as the police of the universe. (via io9)
- Joker’s Hollywood premiere has disinvited the press and won’t allow interviews. Why so serious? (via Variety)
-
View this post on Instagram
“… I’m always around.” #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Superman @thecw @warnerbrostv @dccomics An amazing team put this together! Thank you to @vaxcodsng for leading the charge & design, Rory (and team) at #HargateCostumes & Jose (and team) @ironhead_studio for building the suit, Mauricio @westerncostumecompany for the boots, @redheadtattoos for the hair, #AmandaMcGowan & @tiarae9 for makeup, @thealexrossart for the artistic inspiration, and lastly @marcguggenheim for being crazy enough to pull this all together. 🙏🏻
We made it to Friday!
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—