As expected, Trump’s approval ratings are dropping ‘bigly’

There was much to say about President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January. Three months later, even the Republicans’ excitement for his second term has dampened due to a series of questionable executive decisions.

Multiple news outlets and research centers report that the president’s approval rating has dropped. This isn’t exclusive to polls conducted in outlets that normally oppose Trump. Even Fox News, an outlet known to speak highly of the president, indicates that Trump is unpopular due to his economic policies.

Fox News reported that Americans were split on Trump’s performance, with 51% disapproving of the president and 49% approving of him. Meanwhile, Reuters reported an even bigger drop—with 51% opposed to the president and only 45% in favor. Needless to say, each outlet reported different approval ratings based on their polling, but in most polls, the president frequently receives 45-47% in approval and 50-51% in disapproval. Overall, it’s fair to say that President Trump’s ratings are becoming “bigly” negative, as he so loves to say.

It’s no secret that Trump’s tariff policies have been widely unpopular. Fox News has also reported on this issue. The outlet’s data showed that voters opposed imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico (Fox’s poll revealed that 56% of respondents disapproved of Trump’s economic policies). This seems to be an issue that crosses political divides, given that it’s bound to drive prices up for the average American consumer.

Regardless, Trump has repeatedly campaigned for an isolationist economy throughout his campaign trail.

Federal government crackdown

But while most of this disapproval stems from Trump’s economic policies, his crackdown on the federal government has also sparked outrage and concerns—even from his own supporter base. The layoffs committed by Elon Musk through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) purges have also affected Trump supporters.

Several Trump supporters have already spoken out against the indiscriminate firings. CNN reporter Laura Coates asked Trump voter Ryleigh Cooper if she regrets voting for the president. Cooper initially voted for the president because of his advocacy for IVF. She was later laid off from her job in the federal government when Trump (and Elon Musk, really) assumed office. “Because when you step into the voting booth, you know, you’re thinking of what’s important to you,” Cooper told Coates.

“I do feel regret,” Cooper confirmed. She largely felt guilt for “taking chances away from other groups of people.” But she still proceeded with her vote in hopes that she’d benefit from Trump’s IVF support. Now that the consequences have come for her personally, Cooper seems confident in speaking about her regret online.

Would voters like Cooper have regretted voting for Trump if they hadn’t been fired? There’s no clear answer to that question, but they seem to be hoping they’ll be the exception, even if downsizing the government drastically was also a Trumpian campaign promise.

