Every artist has a certain technique within their favorite medium that they struggle with. For a ceramicist, it may be throwing on a wheel as opposed to hand-building. For a fiber artist, it could be knitting verse crocheting or using a loom versus cross-stitching. But thankfully, in addition to years of practice, there are often little shortcuts of sorts provided by peers and online tutorials that can change our world with a simple “trick.” A non-binary Tawainese artist who goes by the online moniker of Evenly Evi decided to bless us illustrators (especially the digital ones) with this genius way of drawing water using the viral survival game Among Us.

Okay folks this is my very serious water tutorial pic.twitter.com/Kff0dcJHDN — Evi 🌈✨recovering!! 🛌 (@EvenlyEvi) October 17, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Evi noted that this was based on a pre-existing tutorial they saw a while back and now use as a part of their practice. The original used circles and ovals instead of Among Us characters. I kinda expected that, but nonetheless, this was a creative twist. I’ve tried a few different shapes to varying success when making organic parts of the environment, like water, but this silly little crewman might just do the trick. This looks like it would work on most major digital illustration programs, too, considering the multiply option, duplicating laters, and gradients are standard features.

For those that struggle to draw backgrounds (it’s me, I’m those people) this method could be a new way of adding texture or a bit of character building. They are really good at backgrounds, as you’ll see below, but here’s some of this water in action from a 2021 illustration. If you found this as useful as I did or know you will consider using this for MerMay (a.k.a. the 31 days of May where people draw merms of all sorts), consider donating a tip to their Kofi.

When I'm not drawing detailed environments I enjoy drawing my ocs in blank spaces 👌 https://t.co/7sA4JPgvcN — Evi 🌈✨recovering!! 🛌 (@EvenlyEvi) January 11, 2022

(via Twitter, featured image: innersloth)

Here are some other bits of news out there:

Rings of Power brings (unmasked) Māori representation to the Tolkien world, which, like the original films, is shot in New Zealand. (via NBC)

Ezra Miller pleads “not guilty” in a burglary case that could result in them being in prison for up to 26 years. (via Deadline)

Many people working in the Shein clothing factories earn $500 a month, work 18-hour days, and get a single day off a month. (via iNews UK)

Apex Legends introduces a second transgender character, Tressa, ahead of the upcoming season. (via Respawn Entertainment)

The legendary, multi-talented Sheryl Lee Ralph receives national honors in her mother’s home of Jamaica. (via Jamaica Observer)

What did you see online today, Mary Suevians?

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]