Artist Gives Shein’s Factory Propaganda the Takedown It Deserves

Shein’s controversies are getting worse, not better. The fast-fashion company has been under scrutiny for several shady business practices. Shein’s impact on the environment and sweatshop working conditions have left many people not wanting to buy from the company. The incredibly cheap price of their clothing isn’t worth it in light of the extensive allegations.

With so much negative press, Shein decided to take matters into its own hands and invite social media influencers to visit one of its factories. The hand-selected influencers’ resulting “investigative” posts reeked of propaganda and falsehoods. They talked about how happy the workers are and how they were shocked by the rumors coming from the United States. The clean and futuristic-looking factory should put everyone at ease because their jobs seem easy and fun! I don’t think many people were convinced by the Shein influencers. Inspired by the ridiculous PR stunt, one TikTok user reminded us all of another fashion company that also went through some bad press.

The company can’t be that bad, right?

In a hilarious video, myweeklyarn portrays an influencer trying to get to the bottom of the controversies at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in 1911. The company is notorious for the massive tragedy that occurred there due to unsafe working conditions. The factory work rooms were on the seventh and eighth floors of a building in New York City. Although it was illegal, management would regularly lock most of the doors that led to fire escapes. They believed this would deter workers from taking breaks and talking about unionizing. Workers, mainly women and girls, were forced to work long hours for low pay, making shirts for women. That doesn’t sound like any modern fashion company you know, does it?

The parody video shows an influencer dressed in a suit, ready to ask the hard questions behind the scenes. Of course, they get some good shots in front of the historical pictures of the factory. Using the same talking points as the Shein influencers, they say that they have seen all the parts of the manufacturing process and observed how happy the workers are because they use so much technology in their jobs. They also comment how on how there are “plenty of stairs and exits in case of emergency.” However, behind the vapid praise are images of the tragedy of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory.

The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire is one of the most deadly industrial incidents in history. It is believed that the fire began when a cigarette or match dropped into a pile of clothing scraps. The flames blocked off the main door and all the other exits were locked. Some people tried to jump out of the windows to escape, only to fall to their deaths. The official death tally recorded was 146 people, mainly women and girls. The two youngest workers to die were 14 years old. At least the tragedy led to reforms in worker safety and more unionization. It’s a sobering reminder that working conditions shouldn’t be sacrificed for cheap overhead or inexpensive products.

