comScore
The Mary Sue

Aron Eisenberg Who Played Nog on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Has Passed Away

by | 11:04 am, September 23rd, 2019

Aron Eisenberg in Star Trek- Deep Space Nine (1993)

Over the weekend, actor Aron Eisenberg, best known for playing the lovable Ferengi, Nog, for the seven seasons on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, passed away at the age of 50. In addition to his acting, Eisenberg was also a very talented photographer.

His wife, Malíssa Longo, posted a heartfelt message to Facebook saying goodbye to Eisenberg calling him, “my love and best friend.”

Multiple members of his Star Trek family have shared their condolences online and I’m sure even more are happening behind the scenes as they say goodbye to their friend.

As many of you know, I am new to Star Trek through Discovery and Deep Space NineDS9 has been such a delight to watch, and one of my favorite characters is Nog, and by extension, his Ferengi family of father Rom and uncle Quark. In the series, Nog is the first Ferengi to join Star Fleet because he doesn’t want to waste his life the traditional Ferengi way of constantly trying to gain capital. He wants to live his life with purpose and despite his uncle’s initial misgivings, the family comes together to support Nog. His friendship with Jake Sisko and his loyalty to his father are so touching. The emotions that Eisenberg was able to portray with all that makeup on his face speaks to his incredible acting ability.

According to i09, as of right now, Eisenberg’s cause of death is unknown, but regardless, this is heartbreaking news, and I hope that his family and friends have all the support they need.

Thank you, Aron.

(via io9, image: CBS)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
, ,
Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Editorial Policies | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime