comScore

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Sends Trump to Voicemail in Hilarious Preview of the President’s Future

Sorry I cannot hear you I'm kinda busy.

By Chelsea SteinerDec 1st, 2020, 12:51 pm

Donald Trump speakerphone Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

In a welcome portent of Donald Trump’s future irrelevancy, Arizona’s Republican Governor Doug Ducey sent the president to voicemail while certifying the election results. In the now-viral video, you can see Ducey ignoring the call as his “Hail to the Chief” ringtone is quickly silenced. And while you may think that it’s just a funny ringtone (i.e. setting your mother-in-law’s calls to the Imperial March), Ducey himself bragged about the ringtone while promoting his close relationship with Trump. Or formerly close, one can assume.

The certification confirms what everyone has known for a few weeks: Joe Biden won Arizona, and Mark Kelly beat incumbent Martha McSally. Kelly is due to be sworn into the Senate tomorrow, giving Democrats another seat. The facts are indisputable, despite Trump’s repeated attempts to undermine the integrity of the election and the will of the voters.

Trump angrily tweeted about the governor, writing, “Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. @OANN What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember!”

Trump’s focus (or what little of it he has) on Ducey is of course split between the other Republican governors who are in the process of certifying their elections for Joe Biden. Trump’s lawyer/Hair in a Can spokesman Rudy Giuliani and his clown car of lawyers were in Arizona pleading Trump’s case, which contains no facts or evidence of any sort of election fraud.

Many took to social media to troll Trump for getting sent to voicemail:

Ducey is getting blowback not just from Trump and Giuliani, but from Trump’s diehard conspiracy theorist supporters, including Dr. Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona GOP. Ward tweeted to Ducey, “#STHU [shut the hell up] #ElectionIntegrity is missing in Arizona. Period.”

Ducey also had his defenders, like Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Ducey replied with a lengthy Twitter thread about Arizona’s secure elections, saying “The problems that exist in other states simply don’t apply here. I’ve also said all along, I’m going to follow the law.”

(via HuffPost, featured image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.