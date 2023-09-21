Are These Marvel Characters Kiki or Bouba?

The New York Times recently reported on a strange linguistic effect involving the words “kiki” and “bouba.” What do the words kiki and bouba mean? Nothing. They’re nonsense words. Yet when people are presented with two items, they can instinctively tell which item is kiki and which is bouba.

For instance, look at the two shapes below. Which one is kiki, and which one is bouba?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Most people will classify the spiky shape as “kiki” and the blobs as “bouba.” When I first read about the phenomenon, I assumed it had something to do with vocabulary—”kiki” sounds like “spiky” or “poky,” while “bouba” calls to mind words like “bulbous” or “blobby.” However, the researchers performed the experiment with both English and Tamil speakers, and found similar results for each group. The going theory is that the kiki and bouba effect has more to do with the shapes of our mouths and how much energy it takes to say each word.

You can do the experiment with any two things: movie stars, animals, colors, foods—you name it. Of course, being the hyper-nerd that I am, I immediately thought: can we do it with Marvel characters?

It turns out we can, and I did.

Captain America and Bucky

(Disney+)

Oh, there’s no contest. Steve Rogers is definitely bouba, while Bucky is kiki. Especially after the whole Winter Soldier thing (but even before that, too). Notice that you get the same results when you compare Sam Wilson to Bucky. Bucky is kiki, and Sam is very bouba. There’s something inherently bouba about Cap.

Doctor Strange and Wong

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Doctor Strange is a troublemaker, and Wong just wants things at Kamar-Taj to run smoothly! Strange is a giant headache for Wong! Obviously Strange is kiki and Wong is bouba.

Shuri and Riri

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

We’ve only gotten a little taste of this particular pairing so far, but I wanted to make things interesting. I would argue that Riri is super kiki on her own, but when you compare her to Shuri, she suddenly becomes bouba in the face of Shuri’s kiki-ness.

Loki and Mobius

(Disney+)

I mean. Is there any question? Loki is as kiki as they come, and Mobius is ultra-bouba. Their names even resemble the words “kiki” and “bouba.” But wait! What happens when you pair up…

Loki and Sylvie

(Disney+)

Uh-oh! Loki has gone bouba! He’s gone bouba for his murderous little sweetie pie! He’s a big ol’ softie now!

Wanda and Vision

(Disney+)

The Scarlet Witch against the lovable android with a heart of gold? Oh, yeah. Easy-peasy. Wanda is kiki, and Vision is bouba.

Shang-Chi and Katy

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

This one’s a little trickier, since Shang-Chi has a dark past and incredible martial arts skills, while Katy is armed with her razor-sharp wit (until she takes up archery, that is). I think I’d classify Shang-Chi as bouba and Katy as kiki, but I could see it going either way.

Billy and Tommy

(Disney+)

Wiccan is kiki and Speed is bouba, even when they’re kids. It just makes sense.

Natasha and Yelena

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

This is a hard one, since both Natasha and Yelena are pretty kiki. But I’d argue that Natasha’s role as a protective older sister tips her into bouba, which makes Yelena kiki. Pair Natasha with Steve or Bruce, though? Oh boy.

Along with the linguistic aspects of the experiments, the kiki/bouba comparisons also shine a light on a common character trope: the spicy, dangerous, or impulsive character paired with someone more gentle and level-headed. That dynamic doesn’t apply to all the pairings above, but you have to admit it crops up a lot.

Anyway, next time someone tries to tell you that Marvel movies are a waste of time, just show them what a linguistics expert you are now! Go full kiki on them. Make them bouba.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+ / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

