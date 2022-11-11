Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm Teased a Collaboration and We Need To Know More!

There’s very little coming out of Twitter right now, aside from chaos and comedy. Elon Musk is the new owner and CEO of Twitter and thanks to his constantly changing site policies that seem to be updated every hour, the site is in complete disarray.

What if I told you that there’s a shiny beacon of light amid all the doom and gloom?

Well, here it is: There might be a Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm collaboration. Yeah, you read that right. The two icon movie studios are joining forces to save the internet. Okay, maybe not that far.

Fans of both studios have been drooling since Studio Ghibli tweeted on November 11, releasing a 15-second video that has rocked fandoms to their very core.

Hayao Miyazaki, the mastermind behind Studio Ghibli, has created the movies Spirited Away, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, Tales from Earthsea, and so many more. These iconic movies have a breathtaking signature style and gut-wrenching storytelling that has moved a generation.

Lucasfilm introduced mainstream audiences to Space Operas via Star Wars and created iconic characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Princess/Senator Leia, and so many more. This series has such a voracious fanbase, its fanfiction has been adapted into traditionally published novels.

Both Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilms were acquired by the massive media conglomerate Disney—whose goal is to own the rights to all visual storytelling. While the prospect of a media monopoly creating all of our TV and movies sounds awful (for art’s sake), it does mean that the red tape usually around projects involving two large studios is no longer an issue.

Hopefully, this project will be animated featuring Studio Ghibli’s signature style. We’ve already seen how the creative anthology project Star Wars: Visions was able to explore the Star Wars universe in a fun, low-stakes way, with stories from seven Japanese animation studios. Will we see some characters from the TV series return?

When asked for comment by Gizmodo, Lucasfilm simply said, “all will be revealed soon.”

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

(via Studio Ghibli, featured image: Ponyo and Sosuke)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]