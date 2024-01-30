How Not to Ruin Your Stanley Cup When Cleaning It

A few short months ago, Stanley cups and thermoses were the sort of item you’d find in your grandfather’s kitchen cabinet, a remnant of his working life when he’d carry hot soup or coffee with him to enjoy on his lunch break. Stanley products have always been a working-class staple and now, thanks largely to TikTok influencers, they’ve officially gone mainstream. As a must-have item, the truly lazy among us (myself included) have just one question: do we have to handwash this thing, or can it go through the dishwasher with everything else?

Can you put Stanley Cups in the dishwasher?

When William Stanley invented the Stanley bottle in 1913, he likely had no idea his products would endure well into the 21st Century. In fact, the Stanley corporation hasn’t even promoted their popular tumbler, The Quencher, since 2019. Yet here we are, pondering the intricacies of their design and querying the internet about the best way to swab our Stanleys until they shine. What a time to be alive!

According to the official Stanley website, the answer to whether their cups and straws can go in the dishwasher is yes … and no. Their slogan is “Toughest of the Tough,” and their products are sturdy and infinitely reusable, but if you want to keep your Stanley looking its finest, here’s what you should do.

Wash it before you use it

This seems self-explanatory but better safe than sorry, right? Give it a good wash before hydrating yourself.

Don’t let food or beverages sit inside growing mold

Again, duh. But this probably happens way more often than anyone wants to admit.

Don’t scrub it with steel wool or use harsh chemicals like bleach

Buff that cup with a fine chamois, my friends. Stanley recommends using only non-abrasive cleaners on your cup along with a soft sponge, rag, or small brush, along with gentle dish soap.

Use a simple recipe for “hard to reach” Stanley products

If you have a thermos or a flask with a small neck, it might seem impossible to get the inside clean enough. Stanley offers up a simple solution—literally. Just mix together 1/4 uncooked rice and 3-ounces of distilled white vinegar, pour it into your Stanley, and shake vigorously. The rice will scrape off any stuck-on debris while the vinegar disinfects and cleans. Rinse with hot water, and you’re good to go.

But … what if I don’t want to do any of that?

At the end of the day, it’s your cup. Stanley urges users to “consult your care & use or base artwork,” but says many of their products are actually dishwasher safe. Their tumblers especially will likely survive whatever you throw at them. After all, they’re designed to get tossed into the back of a pickup truck and stowed in a factory locker, so they’ll be okay with whatever abuse we bestow on them.

Long story short, if you want to preserve your Stanley’s finish and keep your mug pristine, you should handwash it. If you’re okay with it fading like a well-worn pair of Carhart’s, toss ‘er in the dishwasher and don’t give it a second thought. You heard it here first!

