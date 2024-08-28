What makes people think Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo are related?

Is it because Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo are both brunettes who could star in horror movies? Maybe you’ve seen too many photos of them side by side on Instagram and realized that they often pose like one another.

The vibes are the same, and the resemblance is there. They might not look identical, but they look like cousins who see each other once in a while. Does this all mean they’re related? Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo aren’t related. They can prank us and say that they’re long-lost family members, and none of us would be shocked.

olivia rodrigo, jenna ortega, and sadie sink in a horror movie together when pic.twitter.com/7SqUUdSo9F — dani ✿ (@rodrigosmenu) June 20, 2022

Not to mention, Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo are friends in real life. They’re close, and this must’ve stirred some confusion among fans. In an interview with Wired, the Driver’s License singer said, “Jenna and I grew up in the Disney Channel, which was a very strange way to grow up. But I’ve always thought she was the coolest, and [I’m] so happy for her and all of her success. I truly don’t know anyone more kinder or deserving.”

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t Latina

Jenna Ortega is of Mexican-Puertorican descent, making her Latin American. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo’s grandfather emigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines. This makes her Filipino-American. In an interview with Medium, Olivia Rodrigo herself identified as Filipino-American.

There are tons of memes about Filipinos being the Latin Americans of Asia. We have many cultural similarities, including Hispanic surnames. During the 2024 Olympics, Filipinos and Brazilians online have even formed an alliance to cheer each other’s athletes on. Despite the laughs and shared cultural traits, Filipinos are not Latin Americans.

