Apple Vision Pro Users, You Can (Kinda) Play NSFW Games on Your Headset?

Apple Vision Pro users are having a hard time accessing VR porn videos on their headsets. As it turns out, Tim Cook’s new $3,500 augmented reality headset just isn’t built for watching adult content in 180 degrees.

But to my utter surprise, there’s a technological hack out there that just might give VR porn fans another outlet for their thirsty Vision Pro desires. VR porn games, and VR multiplayer experiences with sexual content, might soon be available to Vision Pro users.

It’s certainly not Apple’s intent, nor is it completely accessible right now. But hey, when there’s a will, there’s a way. And while VR porn is an unintended side effect of these developers’ efforts, it might just be a major foot in the door for expanding virtual reality adult games into Vision Pro users’ lives.

Yes, you can use SteamVR on Apple Vision Pro. Sort of.

According to UploadVR, software developer Zhuowei Zhang was able to program access to SteamVR through ALVR, a software that allows PC VR games to be streamed to non-PC VR headsets. Already, Zhang’s programming works, even if it isn’t very functional; an Apple Vision Pro user successfully accessed SteamVR and recorded himself in SteamVR, which was streamed from his computer to his Vision Pro.

Again, Zhang’s code isn’t exactly very stable right now, with some users having success while other Vision Pro owners struggle. ALVR on the Vision Pro’s visionOS is a difficult and complicated project. Nonetheless, Zhang and other users are working tirelessly away, collaborating on improving the process.

And great strides forward are already happening. Case in point, one developer was able to improve performance in SteamVR on ALVR, running VRChat. Already, that means the Apple Vision Pro has working multiplayer PC VR functionality.

YESSSS, I got @zhuowei 's ALVR visionOS port to be S M O O T H, I have conquered H264, I am unstoppable pic.twitter.com/HUhZk8ZuQr — Shiny Quagsire (@ShinyQuagsire) February 6, 2024

UploadVR warns that even if the ALVR-Apple Vision Pro pipeline is properly fine-tuned, Vision Pro users “won’t be able to play many SteamVR games,” as most SteamVR experiences require “tracked controllers, and Vision Pro doesn’t include or support any.” That means you’d already need the prior base stations and VR controllers necessary just to move your hands and arms around in PC VR—along with fine-tuning things in OpenVR Space Calibrator, as the VR news outlet explained.

So, where do VR porn games fit in?

ALVR on the Apple Vision Pro is just in its early stages. But long-term? I could certainly see the ALVR program improving until it’s incredibly easy to drop into PC VR with an Apple Vision Pro. And for Vision Pro users that already have the base station investment from a Valve Index, along with the necessary controllers? You might as well tinker with your Apple Vision Pro and OpenVR right now.

The possibility of having erotic VR experiences with the Apple Vision Pro is quickly becoming a reality. Look no further than the developer who was able to access VRChat in Apple Vision Pro, all thanks to the ALVR setup. VRChat is essentially Second Life in VR, and it doesn’t require VR controllers to use at all. Given the game has a thriving underground erotic roleplaying scene, it’s technically already possible to go ERP in a PC VR porn game on Apple Vision Pro.

A still shot from VRChat. It’s already possible for PC VR users to play VRChat on the Apple Vision Pro via ALVR. VRChat is a social VR game with a thriving 18+ community.

Sure, you still need a nice gaming PC, a decent Wi-Fi connection, and a fair amount of programming know-how to make the most of the Vision Pro ALVR client right now. But we’re not that far away from Apple Vision Pro furries jimmying their headset into a high-end VR cruising device.

So yes, don’t expect to play PC VR porn games like Koikatsu Party VR or Anthro Heat with full hand-tracking right away. I also highly doubt we’ll see native VR porn games on Apple Vision Pro anytime soon. But wireless, PC VR porn gaming is fast approaching on Apple Vision Pro. It’s not much longer until someone figures out how to turn the Apple Vision Pro into the perfect gooning device.

In the meantime, you should probably still buy an Oculus Quest 3 if you’re more of a VR porn fan. Or just go straight for the Valve Index if you’re a diehard VRChat user. Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves here.

(featured image: Apple)

