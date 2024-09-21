‘Arcane’s season 2 soundtrack is going to be a banger

There’s so much to love about Arcane, from its art to its story-rich world. You probably still listen to the first season’s soundtrack!

A new season means a new soundtrack is also in order. One of your favorite tracks from the last season will be on season 2’s official soundtrack, but nineteen other new songs will be included when the second season of Arcane comes out, too. International artists like Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Stromae have performed unreleased songs for Arcane season 2’s soundtrack. As it turns out, “Boom Boom Chk” won’t be the only time you’ll hear Stray Kids collaborating on new tracks for a movie or show.

You can pre-save the official Arcane season 2 soundtrack on Apple Music and Spotify. For now, Riot Games and Virgin Music Group have released the track titles in advance. Here are the titles of the songs you’ll be listening to once Arcane season 2 arrives!

Song Artists “Enemy” Imagine Dragons feat. JID “I Can’t Hear It Now” Freya Ridings “Sucker” Marcus King “Renegade (We Never Run)” Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco “Hellfire” Fever 333 “To Ashes and Blood” Woodkid “Paint The Town Blue” Ashnikko “Remember Me” d4vd “Cocktail Molotov” ZAND “What Have They Done To Us” Mako, Grey “Rebel Heart” Djerv “The Beast” Misha Mansoor “Spin The Wheel” Mick Wingert “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” Stromae, Pomme “Fantastic” King Princess “The Line” Twenty One Pilots “Blood Sweat & Tears” Sheryl Lee Ralph “Come Play” Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello “Wasteland” Royal & the Serpent

Arcane season 2 will be released in three parts: Part 1 will premiere on November 9, Part 2 will be released on November 16, and Part 3 will arrive on November 23.

