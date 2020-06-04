comScore

Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Is Back With More Bad Twitter Commentary

By Rachel LeishmanJun 4th, 2020, 4:56 pm

Joker dancing on the stairs.

Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, is actively the worst, these last few days on Twitter have been no different. He not only made it clear that he wholeheartedly supports Candace Owens through RTs, but he also seems to think that the current nationwide protests are happening because … people watched the movie Joker and were inspired?

There is a lot to unpack from Adams’ Twitter account—not because it makes any sense at all (it doesn’t) but because he’s just continually sharing terrible opinions, and people are trying to figure out where he stands on things or what his point even really is.

Now, he’s critiquing people calling him out for random comments, from supporting Owens to getting way too deep into Joker nearly a year later.

The best part is his method of “insulting” people is to look at people who has responded to him and throw their occupation at them, as if Scott Adams has not been making three-panel comics his entire career. (I say that because many of the people he is insulting are musicians and writers, and he’s acting like he’s above them? Sir, you write Dilbert. Like … chill out.)

I feel like the guy behind Dilbert doesn’t have the right to be bashing anyone else’s profession?

It should be telling, though, when alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec is on your side …

Anyway, none of this has anything to do with the movie Joker, and the fact that he is willing to call out everyone’s occupation as if he is some kind of super-intellectual is baffling. I’m just sitting back and wondering how the creator of Dilbert feels as if he has any right to look at ANYONE else and criticize their job. That’s truly the next level.

Anyway …

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!