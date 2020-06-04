Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Is Back With More Bad Twitter Commentary

Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, is actively the worst, these last few days on Twitter have been no different. He not only made it clear that he wholeheartedly supports Candace Owens through RTs, but he also seems to think that the current nationwide protests are happening because … people watched the movie Joker and were inspired?

There is a lot to unpack from Adams’ Twitter account—not because it makes any sense at all (it doesn’t) but because he’s just continually sharing terrible opinions, and people are trying to figure out where he stands on things or what his point even really is.

Now, he’s critiquing people calling him out for random comments, from supporting Owens to getting way too deep into Joker nearly a year later.

I’ve noticed that my brainwashed zombie critics have a favorite method. They rewrite my opinions into something ridiculous, put it in quotes like I said it, then add sarcasm to mock their own hallucinations, then tweet it as an obvious victory, no explanation needed. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 4, 2020

Trust crafty Scott Adams to jump on the moronic “is joker deep?’ bandwagon 8 months too late pic.twitter.com/cjetpyQccr — MKupperman (@MKupperman) June 4, 2020

#CandaceOwens is trending, and her vicious critics literally have NOTHING to say about her argument, just generic insults. You can’t win harder than that. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 4, 2020

The best part is his method of “insulting” people is to look at people who has responded to him and throw their occupation at them, as if Scott Adams has not been making three-panel comics his entire career. (I say that because many of the people he is insulting are musicians and writers, and he’s acting like he’s above them? Sir, you write Dilbert. Like … chill out.)

.@ScottAdamsSays writes three-panel comics for a living. He might want to make himself comfortable and have a seat. pic.twitter.com/aSM7UVFBzp — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) June 4, 2020

Checking profile for occupation…click link…musician. Got it. https://t.co/orhYwM61Z2 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 4, 2020

Your best work hangs in the cubicle of everyone’s least favorite coworker https://t.co/w1im3RmlAG — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) June 4, 2020

I wonder what your occupation…oh. https://t.co/jPFVM2vbxX — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 4, 2020

I feel like the guy behind Dilbert doesn’t have the right to be bashing anyone else’s profession?

It should be telling, though, when alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec is on your side …

.@ScottAdamsSays did nothing wrong — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 4, 2020

Anyway, none of this has anything to do with the movie Joker, and the fact that he is willing to call out everyone’s occupation as if he is some kind of super-intellectual is baffling. I’m just sitting back and wondering how the creator of Dilbert feels as if he has any right to look at ANYONE else and criticize their job. That’s truly the next level.

Anyway …

Therapist: Have you been having any terrible takes? Scott Adams: All I have are terrible takes. https://t.co/7x1o3TnD94 — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) June 4, 2020

