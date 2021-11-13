The COVID-19 pandemic has been politicized in many upsetting ways, but perhaps the worst part of it all is the way it’s turbocharged the already frustrating anti-vaccine movement. That politicization has also led to some pretty wild “miracle cure” fads among the science-averse, but the latest home remedy takes things in an unexpected new direction: “undoing” vaccination.

See, some anti-vaxxers have been compelled to get the shot for one reason or another, mostly because they’d rather not lose their jobs, and like Scientologists and thetans, they now believe they need to rid their body of imaginary, harmful things. How does one do this? Anti-vaxx communities have suggested a variety of methods, as NBC News reports, from familiar pseudoscientific remedies like “cupping” to an elaborate bath topped off with the cleaning agent borax.

These are undertaken with the familiar goal of drawing out the same “toxins” that anti-science factions are always encourage you to rid yourself of through various nonsense “detoxes.” Not only should it go without saying that none of this is going to accomplish any of its supposed purposes, including the removal of “radiation” and a “liquified computing system,” but they’re not going to undo anything about the injections.

“Once you’re injected, the lifesaving vaccination process has already begun. You can’t unring a bell. It’s just not physically possible,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist and adjunct professor at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told NBC with some truly wonderful comedic bluntness. “The transaction process for the mRNA vaccine is fairly quick. Basically, by the time you get out to your car, sorry, the magic has already started,” continued, saying of the bath method, “Take the bath and kick back and relax with a glass of wine, knowing that I’m safe from a potentially lethal viral infection.”

I think I have a new favorite virologist.

But really, that’s the good news: At least these people have found a way to convince themselves that they can get vaccinated and still also not have gotten vaccinated, so they can stop endangering themselves and others out of sheer stubbornness in sticking to unfounded fears about vaccines.

