Before Marvel Studios took to Hall H at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con fans already got a look at what Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has coming up next with a poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania that introduced two new characters — Cassie Lang and Kang the Conqueror — to the MCU. Well… kind of.

Technically, versions of both of these characters have appeared on screen before. Jonathan Majors, who will play the Marvel villain Kang the Conquerer in the film, appeared in the season finale of Loki as a charismatic Kang variant called He Who Remains. We also know Cassie already. Scott Lang’s bug-loving weirdo (affectionate) daughter appeared in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp played by Abby Ryder Fortson, and then in Avengers: Endgame played by Emma Fuhrmann when Scott returned from the Quantum Realm in the middle of the Blip. Now, for the third installment in the franchise within a franchise, Cassie will be played by Kathryn Newton.

Andy Park, the Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist who illustrated the poster debuted the image on Twitter:

Is Cassie Lang a superhero?

She sure is! Cassie is a member of the Young Avengers team of superheroes and goes by the moniker “Stature” and also “Stinger.” For what it’s worth, based on the fact that her suit is purple in the poster, she may be “Stinger” in Quantummania. (The Stature suit is red, like Scott’s.) She uses Pym Particles like her dad and has the same powers. She’s also really great friends with Kate Bishop, a.k.a. Hawkeye, who is of course played by Hailee Steinfeld in the MCU and also loves purple!

Cassie also dates a character in the comics named Iron Lad, who is a time-traveling young version of Kang, so things could get complicated. The MCU probably wouldn’t do a romantic storyline that messy, right? …RIGHT?!

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]