AnimeNewsNetwork has announced that three anime stage plays will be available to watch via streaming for a limited time in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The stage plays include Live Spectacle Naruto, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage Play, and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical (Nogizaka46 ver. 2019).

Y’all.

I have been wanting to see anime stage plays for years!

In case you didn’t know, a number of anime series have gotten the musical theater treatment in Japan. From what I’ve been able to see via footage shared online and cast photos, they get really creative on how they go about taking bombastic anime moments and making them feasible to pull off in front of a live audience. Yes, they have come up with ways to replicate epic battles, summon otherworldly creatures, and playing whatever sport they’re supposed to be playing on stage.

Also? It’s a chance to watch your favorite anime characters burst into song.

Honestly, if there’s an anime series you like, chances are there’s a stage play (or several stage plays) for it. If you’ve ever wanted to see a dance routine about magical girl transformations, quirks, and becoming the ultimate ninja, now is your chance.

Sometimes, the stage play would go about retelling the story via song and dance, and other times it would tell a brand new story. Sailor Moon, for example, has been having musicals since the 90s and still does to this day! The only glimpse I’ve ever gotten was when cosplayers would decide to recreate the more elaborate outfits that are featured in one of the shows.

Also. Musical Tuxedo Mask is best Tuxedo Mask.

via GIPHY

For the past (insert a lot of years) I would simultaneously be excited for the casting announcements for these shows and sad because there was never really a way to 1) go see them in person, and 2) see them, at the very least, on video. Now, we’re getting the chance to watch these shows this August! I hope that these three are the first of many streamable stage shows (not just because SK8 is getting a two-part show… but yes because SK8 is getting a two-part show)

Starting with three hugely popular anime series is smart. It’s a good way to put the feelers out to see if this is an ongoing anime service that should be made available. Also, $15 per show isn’t a bad price, as these stage plays can run for up to 2 hours, or even longer depending on which play it is. Maybe if this goes well we can gain access to past stage plays, or plays from other series (please, the Revolutionary Girl Utena stage plays, I need them)

Live Spectacle Naruto will go from August 8 to August 12, 2021. After that comes My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage Play starting August 13 and going up to August 19. Last, but not least, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical (Nogizaka46 ver. 2019) will kick off on August 20 and be available until August 26. Tickets are available right over here!

Are you excited about any of these stage plays? What anime stage play do you hope to be able to see in the future?

(Image: Japan 2.5 Stage Play World)

