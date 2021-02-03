Why yes, it is indeed Wednesday, not Monday, which means I’ve neglected my duties as anime rounder upper here at The Mary Sue. As a consolation prize, I’m happy to report that we had a DAMN good week of anime, and I’m thrilled to talk about everything with my fellow anime enthusiasts! Let’s crank up those streaming services and get to it!

As always, there will be spoilers for all of the series I talk about and an assumption that you’ve already watched the episodes before it. Also, there will be content warnings when needed (hi Wonder Egg, very much Wonder Egg) and I’ll be following the format I had last week with talking about episodes by each day they air.

Tuesday, January 26th

Wonder Egg Priority episode 3

Where to watch: Funimation

**Contains mention of suicide, scars from cutting, and theories about child molestation**

In this week’s episode, we meet our third girl, Rika, who comes off as a bit of a user since she’s constantly forgetting her wallet and lives off the assumption that pretty girls don’t have to pay for anything. She also talks down to the statue of the girl she’s fighting for, calling her fatty and making it sound like she doesn’t even wanna try and bring her back.

However, at this point, I know what kind of series this is so I’m waiting for the shoe to drop on what her actual story is.

Neiru doesn’t trust her, though, especially since Rika refers to people as wallets and says she only wants to be friends with cute people. She also shows up at Ai’s house, unannounced, and tells her that she probably only wanted to be friends with Koito because Koito was pretty.

And yet, I’m still assuming that Rika thinks the way she does for some traumatic… oh, she’s a cutter. There it is.

We see the scars along Rika’s arm when she’s taking a bath. She says she isn’t gonna do it anymore, but yeah, I KNEW there was something more to her. I also don’t trust how her line of thinking comes from her daddy, I dunno, I just trust zero percent of the adults in this series. I’m STILL suspicious of Ai’s teacher, especially when, in a flashback, we see that Ai caught him in the classroom with a crying Koito.

Interrupting my write up to pose a theory.

Koito (in a previous episode) said that the girls in class were upset because they felt that she was monopolizing their teacher’s time. I’m thinking that, when Ai saw her in the classroom crying with their teacher, Ai either 1) thought the rumors were right about Koito and their teacher, but the teacher’s actually just comforting her after she was bullied or 2) the teacher’s been molesting Koito the whole time.

I’m REALLY leaning toward #2 after the episode that follows this one, but I’ll discuss it there (it’s a part of this write-up, though).

Whatever the case is, I think that it led to Koito’s bullies using it as more ammunition in their harassment, and instead of sticking up for her, Ai either started to believe the rumors or did nothing to help, leading to Koito’s suicide.

Ok, back to the episode summary.

We soon learn that Rika was a pop idol, and now I have REALLY bad vibes about how she learned this whole “pretty girls don’t need money people pay for them” mentality. I’m thinking her daddy is a manipulative, potentially child grooming creep. Hell, he may not even be her biological father, but her manager. We also learn (once Ai and Rika show up in Rika’s world together) that the girl Rika is trying to bring back is a fan of hers named Chiemi. Rika wasn’t the most popular idol, but Chiemi would come to all of her meetups and spend a ton of money to get the chance to meet her again and again. One day, Rika sees Chiemi shoplifting and finds out that she does it to sell the merchandise so she can have money for the meetups. Rika tells her they could never be friends, saying she wouldn’t befriend a fan, nor would she wanna be seen hanging out with a fatty like her.

This leads to Chiemi killing herself.

Despite her harsh words, Rika regrets her actions and really does seem to cherish Chiemi. There’s no time for that, though, because it’s time to protect a pair of fangirls who killed themselves after the idol they liked killed themselves. The monster of the day is a woman who got arrested for stalking the idol who committed suicide, and the episode ends with the monster turning Rika into stone.

The introduction of Rika is an interesting one since she’s so different from the other two we’ve met in the series. Up to this point, we’ve gotten bits and pieces of Ai and Koito’s relationship, and we have no clue what Neiru’s relationship with her sister was like, but we immediately see Rika’s relationship with Chiemi. Rika also comes off as being more selfish than the other two, but I feel like the series is leading toward this revelation of all the girls being selfish, in their own way, it’s just that Rika’s way is much more obvious. She’s an interesting contrast to the group and I’m glad the series is coming at these themes from different angles and not just one perspective.

Thursday, January 28th

The Promised Neverland season 2 episode 4

Where to watch: Funimation

Well, that certainly was… something.

I’ve been informed that the series is now deviating from the manga. This tends to happen when an anime series is catching up to the manga too quickly, but with The Promised Neverland manga ending its run last year, it’s hard to figure out why they’re going a different route.

Still, if they have a solid idea, it’s not all bad, except, well, I’m not sure I like what they did in this episode.

Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t expect the kids to stay in the safehouse for long, but… one episode? What was the point with all the build-up with that “HELP” message scrawled all over the walls if you were just gonna have some army dudes show up and chase the kids out so quickly? I dunno, it’s so bizarre to see the military compared to all the other, more creative adversaries these kids have had to face up to this point. Mother. Sister Krone. The demons themselves, hell, Sonju apparently wants to eat them despite that whole “it’s against my religion” thing, how do we go from all that to the regular-ass military?

It ends up being pointless anyway because all the men get attacked by a giant monster in the forest. It’s like the first episode of Lovecraft Country. Now you see shitty authority figures, now they’re getting munched on.

So then the main demons are like, “Let’s send Mother,” and honestly y’all could’ve just led with that, not some army men with guns.

Apparently, in the manga, the kids do stay in the base for a longer period of time. In fact, they find someone living there, which is what I thought was gonna happen. I get that William Minerva made that place for escapees, but the upkeep was far too good to say that no one has been there in a long while. And I’m sorry (not sorry), but getting to safety and finding someone already there sounds way more interesting than the kids being attacked by the military and now they’re on the run again.

It kinda feels like the series felt the need to inject more action, but The Promised Neverland has never been a heavy action series. It’s been a slow build-up this entire time where the characters came up with smart ways to survive. Like, this is the series that made games of tag stressful to watch.

The by the numbers military assault was unnecessary. But now that Mother is back, maybe we’ll get the methodical back and forth again. It does make me wanna look into the manga more, which I was trying NOT to do since I’m keeping up with so much, but I wanna know more about who was supposed to be in the safe house.

2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team episode 4

Where to watch: Funimation

Training camp episode!

Yuni and Chika are off to train with the team before they start their season, but first, we get a quick flashback of Yuni’s friend who joined the team with him after middle school quitting because Chika’s there now. Yuni doesn’t care, he wants to play volleyball with Chika. Chika overheard this and is clearly happy with this turn of events… not that he’d actually voice that out loud, lol.

After that, we get some team bonding via Yusuke (the one who used to be on the rugby team) asking folks about any crushes they’ve had with giiiiirls, oooooh. Yuni is WAY too invested in Chika’s relationship status, solidifying his place as “boy with an obvious crush,” but none of that matters because Misao said it’s time for bed and he meant that with his entire chest.

(He’s spending the night with Captain Short King and doesn’t wanna be interrupted, that’s my headcanon and I’m sticking with it)

At the training camp, Yuni is frustrated because Chika keeps having him practice alone instead of with the team. He assumes it’s because Chika has it out for him, but when the two talk (thank GOD yes PLEASE TALK TO EACH OTHER) he finds out it’s because Chika already considers him as the ace on the team, so he’s trying to get the rest of the team ready.

This is demonstrated when they play their first game and win! Yuni even earns an ass smack from Misao. Despite this being a common thing in real-life sports, I think it may be the first time I’ve seen it in sports anime. Then again, there’s a LOT of sports anime out there, so I could be wrong.

At this point I’m like, yes, thank the sports anime LORD for this ending on a positive note. Even Yori (Yuni’s older cousin who had an issue with him playing volleyball with Chika) came to the game and supported him. Maybe, from now on, the show can have a happy-

Nope, there’s more after the credits.

Yuni goes to hang out with his cousin, Itoko, who everyone keeps thinking he’s dating? Itoko also has to deal with the assumptions from her friends, and like, at some point this joke gets old so I hope the series stops having its characters pronounce these two as boyfriend and girlfriend until they both flounder about to deny it since they’re family. Yuni catches sight of Yori, who’s in the middle of a fight outside. Yuni wants to help, but Yori tells him that he can’t, otherwise, he won’t be able to play volleyball. Yuni runs off, leaving Yori to deal with it.

I swear, just watch SK8 for your less dramatic sports anime, this series keeps playing with my emotions!

Heaven’s Design Team episode 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Did I miss the characters being named after planets? If so, I apologize, I swear this is the first I’ve heard of it.

Anyway, in this episode, we continue to stan Kanamori (Venus). The good sis is just trying her best to meet the demands of an overbearing client. Honestly, I feel like this is the episode all creatives who take commissions should watch, it truly highlights the frustrations of having the kind of client that God is. See, God gives really vague requests and says things like do what you want, which might sound like a breeze, but it’s a total pain in the ass. With no sense of direction to follow for the commission, you end up just creating whatever, only to be met with “eh, can you do it like this instead,” which should’ve been said in the beginning.

Actually, a lot of the team is stressed by God’s requests today. Meido (Pluto), for example, has been waiting 3 days to hear back about her request even if God insisted that He needed her to make the design ASAP. This leads to her getting more and more irritated since Venus is getting responses so quickly… even if the responses are negative.

God is… kinda an asshole.

Eventually, Venus manages to pull off the impossible: make a flying horse! It’s a bat, actually, but we learn that bats are closely related to horses so it works out.

After that, Venus continues to be on a roll by creating a gem-like bird (the hummingbird) and together with Mizushima (Mercury) creates a bird that eats gems (the ostrich). Granted, the ostrich was created accidentally, but it still passes God’s inspection.

Speaking of… ostriches eat gems?! Well… kinda, yeah! It turns out they swallow pebbles to help grind up their food in their gizzard. I swear the subtitle for this series should be WTF EVEN IS NATURE?!

The episode ends about as crackishly as the last one with God wanting more striped creatures. What starts out as the creation of the panda leads to it, somehow, combining with a starfish? And multiplying at a freakishly fast rate?? And Ueda cursing it to get it to stop??? And Ueda being exiled to hell because she’s an angel and angels shouldn’t be cursing things????

But hey, at least we get a zebra, too! Yay zebras!

Friday, January 29th

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 16

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Panda. Nation. RISE!

Such a smooth transition from the last anime I talked about.

Before I gush about the episode, did you see this interview with Kaiji Tang, the dub voice of Satoru Gojo? It’s part of a series of interviews I’m doing with some of the cast!

Okay, now back to Panda… after some quick training with Yuji and Aoi. Because honestly, that’s what their fight is becoming. Aoi is definitely more interested in getting Yuji to reach his full potential because, well, their best friends now. He’s helping him get a better understanding of how cursed energy works so they can have a real battle, you know, because the major blows they’ve exchanged thus far are nothing compared to what they COULD be.

I love shonen anime.

Elsewhere, Nobara and Panda confront Momo, but Mechamaru interrupts by blasting Panda. Panda’s quite all right, though, and goes off to face Mechamaru, remarking that they’re similar because they’re both essentially puppets. Mechamaru doesn’t appreciate the comparison, in fact, he’s insulted by it. It turns out he’s actually human, remotely controlling the robot because his body is in such bad shape.

That sucks and all but did he have to insult Panda? Besides, Panda isn’t really a Panda.

Turns out Panda has three different forms. The first is the one we’re familiar with (Panda) and the second is a Gorilla form. No word on what the third form looks like, but honestly, he doesn’t need it for this fight. Gorilla form Panda is an absolute BEAST, leading to a spectacular battle between the two. Just when Mechamaru thinks he’s found Panda’s weak spot he finds out that the clever bear/gorilla/??? can change the position of the cores inside his body, meaning that Mechamaru hit the wrong spot.

This gives Panda the chance to win the battle.

But not before imparting some encouraging words to Mechamaru, hoping to one day see his true form.

Then um… asking to borrow his phone to make a call, lol.

Saturday, January 30th

SK8 the Infinity episode 4

Where to watch: Funimation

The opening tried to warn us.

That part with Reki and Langa (whose S name is now Snow) walking in separate directions in different screens, then Langa blips off-screen, then Reki runs past a bunch of TV screens that go from showing Langa to ADAM?

This part:

I both love and hate when anime does this. Love because it’s so clever, and hate because why you gotta hurt me like this?

As we all predicted, Reki doesn’t win against ADAM, but before we get to that we learn a bit of information about the, ahem, Matador of Love. Like. Does ADAM think if he calls his creeper tendencies love that it’ll make it better?

Anyway, we learn that Cherry Blossom and Joe have beef with ADAM. Cherry Blossom is particularly eager to settle the score after 7 years.

Huh.

What happened 7 years ago?

All we can do is speculate, but I’m guessing ADAM hurt someone close to Cherry Blossom and Joe since those who go up against him end up getting injured. My fangirl brain says that ADAM and Cherry Blossom used to date, but ADAM has zero boundaries, so they broke up and Cherry Blossom has moved on to bicker with Joe. Or something.

The rest of the episode is a lot of the other characters warning Reki about facing ADAM, in fact, Miya thinks he should quit while he’s ahead. It’s not because he doesn’t think Reki’s skilled, it’s because ADAM is dangerous. Even Shadow, who was initially set up to be an antagonist, doesn’t take too kindly to ADAM. Actually, Shadow’s been hanging with our main cast so let’s just go ahead and call him a rival, we all know ADAM’s the villain here, him and his lavish rich lifestyle and his tendency to treat the guy chauffeuring him around like a dog (there’s a pairing there somewhere, I’m sure).

While I knew Reki wouldn’t win, ADAM (as Joe tried to warn Reki about) takes it too far. There’s a point in the match where he’s holding onto Reki and forcing him into dangerous situations to “teach him,” aka, to be a total dick. ADAM even pulls off a trick that’s completely unheard of where he skates uphill to purposely make Reki crash. Langa rushes to Reki’s side but the damage is done. Reki’s been injured, and now ADAM expects Langa to make good on his promise.

I’m not sure what that’s leading to, but in the preview, it looks like ADAM and Langa are skateboarding against each other? It also looks like ADAM brings Landa a bouquet of flowers and all of the red flags are going off, like, can Cherry Blossom and Joe please go be adoptive skateboarding dads and protect Langa from being cornered by ADAM?

Horimiya episode 4

Where to watch: Funimation

In this episode, we meet Sakura, another member of the student council. She and Toru end up meeting when she loses track of her papers (they fly out the window), and I sense something potentially happening between them. Afterward, Toru, Miya, and Sengoku attempt to beat the heat, and when Sengoku offers up the student council room since it has A/C, the entire cast we’ve met thus far end up gathering inside. Hori and Miya go off to get drinks with Remi asking (once they leave) whether or not they’re dating. No one can really answer that, but Remi suggests that Toru would be better suited for Hori.

Toru is thrilled… then immediately crushed because Yuki points out how he just got over Hori.

Somehow, through the power of overactive imaginations, it’s assumed that Hori and Miya are taking so long because they’re wink wink nudging nudging. Toru takes it like a champ… just kidding he freaks the eff out, even if it’s pointed out that they’re probably taking long because Miya is a clumsy disaster goth who drops change and soda pop. That’s exactly what happened, too, but the damage is done so Toru takes every line of dialogue out of context.

This situation has no business being as charming as it is. There’s such great chemistry with everyone and it’s so well written and aaaaah my writer heart is so full from the storytelling here.

After all of the hijinks from our growing group of friends, Hori and Miya are together at her place, still dealing with the heat. Hori is astonished at how easily Miya will unbutton his shirt, saying that nothing gets him flustered. There is one thing, though. Apparently, an old friend of his thinks that Hori is Miya’s girlfriend, and, well, THAT gets him all kinds of flustered for obvious reasons.

Miya? Have you noticed? That Hori doesn’t seem to mind being called your girlfriend?

After that fun little “don’t assume I’m dating my crush even if I wanna date my crush” segment, Hori gets sick and has to stay home (with some prompting from her little brother, who has the sense to call Miya to come check on her). Here we get more of Hori’s story, which makes sense since the last episode showed us more of Miya’s. Through flashback, we see her mother telling her to be strong at a young age since she has to work so much. Even if little Hori agrees, what she really wanted was for her mom to stay home to take care of her when she needed her to be there. In present day, Hori’s so feverish and delirious that those emotions pour out when she thinks Miya’s gonna leave her alone. Miya reassures her that he’ll be by her side as long as she wants him to be, and as she’s finally resting, he gives a full love confession! Not like the quiet I love you from the last episode, but an actual full declaration.

It’s so sweet, y’all, and of course, Hori overhears the whole thing!

asdfghjkldhdjhdjshgkjhfasdhk;

Sunday, January 31

Theatre of Darkness: Yamashibai 8 episode 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

This episode is a bit messy to watch, but I think that’s the point because it’s in the POV of a child. Bean-Throwing, the child learns, is used to chase the demons away. The child thinks he needs to do this in his own home because his mother has a demon friend she talks to every night. She’s had this friend ever since the child’s dad died, and the child thinks that maybe the demon made something bad happen that caused his dad to die. What makes this messy to watch is that there are two conversations happening at the same time: the one the child has with his mother, and the child’s inner monologue. The same thing happens when the child’s teacher explains bean-throwing, as it’s explained the child is thinking about how to go about doing it at home.

You almost need to watch it twice to catch the whole thing.

The child takes the beans home and decides to try out bean-throwing on his mom’s demon friend. I assumed this friend was perhaps a new partner, but when he’s done throwing the beans, he finds himself alone in the room, the windows broken around him. Does this mean that his mom was also a demon? Did she and her “demon friend” have something to do with his father’s death, therefore, the beans sent them both away?

As always, it’s left open to interpretation.

Monday, February 1st

I noted in last week’s round-up that I was dropping Wave!! Let’s Go Surfing!! because life’s too short to watch sports anime you’re not vibing with when you’re busy with three other series you love (SK8, 2.43 Volleyball, and Kuroko no Basket – even if I’m late to this one). This week I’m also giving up on Otherside Picnic.

I’m kinda bummed out about it because I really wanted to enjoy “sapphics explore a world full of urban legends” content, but after this week it doesn’t hold my interest anymore. Part of it is because of Toriko’s non-apology giving ass, but I will say that this week, an attempt was made. Kinda. She, at least, declared the meal she was having with Sorawo as an attempt to make-up. The two have a repeat of the previous episode’s conversation about how Sorawo’s scared (for good reason) and how she doesn’t understand how Toriko can’t be.

Toriko admits that she IS scared, but as long as she has Sorawo by her side, she’s fine.

Ok. That’s kinda cute. I’d prefer an actual apology, especially after last week, but Toriko finally listening is some form of progress, I guess.

And you know what? I’m even intrigued with the fact that when they leave the cafe they end up in the Otherside. They believe it’s because they brought back Lady Hasshaku’s hat, but this is where the series started to lose me. It’s not because they brought back the hat (they keep bringing the mirror cubes back, too), it’s because 1) They KNOW what this hat is, why would they mess with it, why would Toriko WEAR it (full disclosure, they initially say they don’t know whose hat it is, but later Toriko just says its Lady Hasshaku’s so…), and 2) When the HELL did they grab the hat? You had them do something like that off-screen?! Bringing back the hat of an actual urban legend is kinda a big deal, right?

Regardless, they’re in the Otherside at night, and I was ready to see the horrors they faced, but my anticipation was deflated by the appearance of an entire military unit.

… whut?

Like. I just talked about this with The Promised Neverland, why do these supernatural series suddenly decide to fall back on this?

The episode ends with the girls going to a military base and I’m just so uninterested in the direction the story seems to be going in. We’ve had multiple episodes of them facing the dangers with the unnatural abilities they’re slowly developing from being in the world, only for it to suddenly look like your standard “military unit armed with firearms facing giant monsters” story. I kinda thought this anime was the opposite of that? The threats are urban legends, there’s a funky elevator code to get to the world, Sorawo’s got a weird blue eye and Toriko’s hand is translucent.

Why military power? Why not keep it grounded in “ordinary girls basing their knowledge on what they find on the Internet” instead of “now they’re at a military base.”

Tuesday, February 2nd

Before I proceed I should mention that Crunchyroll announced that Given the Movie would be released TODAY! I haven’t gotten a chance to watch it yet, but when I do, I will most likely review it. I was a HUGE fan of the anime series and the movie was on my list of anticipated anime for 2021!

Wonder Egg Priority episode 4

Where to watch: Funimation

**Contains mention of suicide and VERY heavy implications of child molestation**

**Also will be using they/them pronouns for Momoe**

So.

That feeling in the pit of my stomach about child molestation being a topic in this series…

This episode begins with the introduction of our final character, Momoe, who’s fighting in their own battle as Ai continues the fight from last week. Momoe’s arc wastes no time getting to the heavy subjects as they comfort a girl who was molested by someone who worked at her father’s job. Her father was fired (presumably in an attempt to defend his daughter), and her mother said that she should’ve just… accepted being molested, after all, it’s a sign for how cute she is.

Ew. Ew. Ew. Ew. EW!

The monster Momoe faces is pursuing the girl, making all kinds of nasty comments that are extremely unsettling. They’re meant to be, considering the severity of the situation, but there’s a part where the girl unbuttons her shirt to lure the monster in so Momoe can strike the killing blow, and WOW, ok, just… the way this story illustrates these issues is brilliant and painful.

Like. You see the monster hold the shirt up in the air, implying that it took it off, and just… oof.

Meanwhile, Ai is able to fight the pop idol stalker monster because the two girls she’s protecting give her glow sticks to use in battle (similar to when Ai got the ribbon from Minami before). They also start playing one of the idol’s songs, which takes the monster off guard. Rika returns to the battle, unharmed, because the girls are immortal in this world, and they’re able to defeat the monster.

Later, we learn that Momoe is dealing with what I’m reading as transgender issues, but it’s not explicitly stated. This is further illustrated when facing their second monster, who says they don’t belong on the train since the monster thinks Momoe’s a boy. Momoe declares that they’re a girl, then reveals their real name to the girl they rescued (the girl had been referring to Momoe as Momotaro, and at the start of the episode, Momoe was using the name Momo). After rescuing the person, Momoe says they didn’t mean to deceive them, but says a more masculine style suits them, right? The girl says they don’t care that they’re a girl, she loves them anyway.

We get a scene of Momoe with the person they’re trying to bring back, Momoe dressed in a girl’s uniform as the other person tells them to touch her. Momoe tells the statue (which is at the edge of a train station platform) that they’ve found others who love them the way this person loved them before (except they disappear when rescued so… wow).

Meanwhile, Ai and Neiru decide to go into the world together since Neiru’s been discharged from the hospital. Neiru is apparently the president of a company?! I was just as surprised as Ai on that one. Ai reassures Neiru that Rika isn’t all that bad, but Neiru still struggles to believe her. Still, she says that Ai’s kind of hopeless attitude is a good asset, even if it doesn’t help that Rika’s in the other world continuing her I forgot my wallet dialogue as she and Neiru wait for Ai to show up. Here, they meet Momoe, who Rika addresses as a handsome boy. Neiru doubles down because apparently, only girls should be here. Rika shrugs it off because, well, boys kill themselves too, but we learn from Ura-Acca that the experience is different for boys than it is girls.

Ura-Acca tells the girls to not be so hung up on gender, and while they agree, the damage has been done with Momoe.

Ai, on her way to meet the others, sees Momoe crying. Momoe pleads with her to tell them what they look like. When Ai says an upset girl, it lifts Momoe’s spirits, and when Momoe sees the sunflower on Ai’s shirt they realize that this is the sunflower they were told about (Ura-Acca mentioned it earlier, encouraging Momoe to make friends). As Ai and Momoe talk (Ai saying that Momoe looks like a model), Neiru and Rika join them, Neiru also agreeing about their model-esque appearance and Rika chiming in.

It’s a sweet moment of comfort directed at Momoe, but we’re left with more questions because when Momoe introduces themselves Ai recognizes their name.

I was actually hoping this series would touch on some queer themes. It’s been about various adolescent stories, so I wondered if they would touch on this at all. While it’s not explicitly stated (yet) there are plenty of implications of Momoe being trans, or nonbinary, especially with how they react in regards to how they’re addressed. That being said, I love how these characters have bonded, and how when they realized that they addressed Momoe in a way that hurt them they didn’t make a fuss or express shock, instead, they went and comforted them.

I’m still convinced that that’ll be the overall message, that none of these characters are gonna save their special person, but they will find solace in each other.

—

That’s all for now, anime fans! See you later via Funimation or Crunchyroll!

(Image: Funimation)

