‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star and Hollywood Legend Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Legendary actress of stage and screen Angela Lansbury has passed away at 96 years old. Lansbury’s family released a statement saying, “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.” The five-time Tony Award and honorary Oscar winner left an indelible impression on generations of audiences over the course of her 80 year career.

Lansbury was an indelible part of our childhoods thanks to her performances in two Disney classics, Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971) and the animated feature Beauty and the Beast (1991), where she voiced Mrs. Potts and sang the titular song.

Lansbury may be best known for her starring role in the beloved CBS crime drama Murder, She Wrote, which ran for 12 seasons (1984-1996). Lansbury played mystery author and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher, a role which earned her 12 Emmy nominations and four Golden Globes. Born in 1925, Lansbury made her feature film debut in George Cukor’s Gaslight (1944). Only 17 at the time, she earned her first Oscar nomination for the role, and quickly was signed as a contract player by MGM. Lansbury went on to star in films like National Velvet (1944) and The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945). She later starred in The Manchurian Candidate (1962) in the chilling role of Mrs. Iselin, which earned her another Academy Award nomination.

Lansbury made a name for herself on Broadway, originating iconic roles such as Mame Dennis in Mame (1966), a role which made her an unexpected gay icon, and Mrs. Lovett in Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979). Lansbury received a BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award, a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, six Golden Globes, and was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Many took to social media to remember the inimitable actress:

Imagine single-handedly fending off a Nazi invasion using witchcraft and that not even being your most iconic or best remembered role. Angela Lansbury had the range. pic.twitter.com/VNyASfOgGe — Philip J. Ellis ❤️💎 Preorder LOVE & OTHER SCAMS (@Philip_Ellis) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

Aw, Angela Lansbury! One of the best. I will always adore her, particularly for her Eglantine Price, her Jessica Fletcher, and that feeling of deep comfort I had when she appeared in the Mary Poppins sequel. A long life, well-lived. — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) October 11, 2022

Where do you even begin with Angela Lansbury?



Five Tony Awards, an Olivier, three Emmys, an Oscar nom, a Damehood.



She was one of the greatest cinematic villains of the '60s, the ultimate icon of cozy mystery, a legend of theater who did Sondheim, Shakespeare, Coward… pic.twitter.com/GC3uVXPGNU — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur revisiting "Bosom Buddies" from Mame on the 1987 Tonys = instant serotonin pic.twitter.com/pzTOpwIhMP — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) October 10, 2022

Dame Angela Lansbury, the ultimate. Effervescent, magnetic, and — when she wanted to be — scary as hell. You just want someone around who racked up multiple Oscar nominations during World War II and Tonys in several different generations. A theater god. pic.twitter.com/vQ9AJDAfCX — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 11, 2022

During the worst years of the AIDS crisis, Angela Lansbury was a staple at AIDS benefits, helping raise millions of dollars to fund AIDS research & patient care. "This illness is robbing us of our friends and our futures. This disease knows no discrimination." https://t.co/6jUwswZ2eT pic.twitter.com/rMMaoIEG35 — Eric Gonzaba (@EGonzaba) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

A thing you should know:

In September, 1987, Angela Lansbury headlined a show that packed the Chicago Theater with 2,400 people to raise money for AIDS research. It was the first major AIDS benefit in Chicago, and it raised $1 million. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/lpKHNlGbsu — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) October 11, 2022

(featured image: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

