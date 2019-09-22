Things We Saw Today: Andrew Yang Thinks Porn Is The Big Problem
As opposed to, idk, EVERYTHING ELSE.
Listen, we’re not here to tell anyone they have to watch porn, or even that you should, but judging people for doing that is pretty last century. Unfortunately this hasn’t stopped presidential candidate Andrew Yang from weighing in on this totally pressing issue:
As a parent of young kids I believe rampant access to pornography is a real problem. We need to empower families to be able to moderate what our kids see and when.
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 20, 2019
Let’s break down what’s wrong with this tweet. For one, families already have the ability to monitor and control what kids watch and see. Passwords, lock codes, filters, screentime limits; you name it, parents have had the tools to keep kids away from the naughty stuff for a long time. But the thing is, if kids want to see that stuff…they will. There’s lots of arguments and fear-mongering out there about porn, as much as there is about sex and violence in video games and movies, and most of the discussion makes the same mistake as Yang does here: it’s not about keeping kids away from the idea of sex, it’s about being honest with them and giving them good, positive information to keep them healthy and safe.
No one should get sex ed from porn, just like you should learn home security from Home Alone. It’s a fantasy and parents, and yes, educators, have the responsibility to actually talk to young people about sex. Porn is not the problem, nor are sex workers or sex in general. The problem is a larger society that shames, exploits and degrades people, especially women and minorities. That’s the real rampant problem and we won’t solve it by “empowering families” with strong web filters, but by changing how we as a society treat sex and sexuality as a whole.
Anyway, here are some good things from the internet.
- Supergirl has an extended trailer out for season five and we’re as excited about it as Kara is for her new pants.
New threats call for a new look. #Supergirl returns Sunday, October 6. Stream free next day only on The CW App! pic.twitter.com/uBTpfICh6e
— Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) September 22, 2019
- Disney tried to buy…twitter? They decided not to because, well, it’s awful. (via The Hollywood Reporter)
- Aaron Eisenberg, who played Nog on Deep Space Nine has sadly passed away. (via SyfyWire)
- Here’s Taika Waititi literally crashing Chris Evans’ interview at TIFF.
Hey @ChrisEvans, remember at #TIFF19 when I destroyed the #KnivesOutMovie interview set trying to give you a cuddle? #menace #destructinator pic.twitter.com/a6V0N7jPtr
— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 21, 2019
- There’s going to be Charmed reunion on Grey’s Anatomy! And it’s not the only major “cast from the past” on ABC. (via TVLine)
- Lost isn’t the only anniversary today: The West Wing is 20 today and Emily VanDerWerff looked back at its legacy. (via Vox)
- And finally, if J. Lo’s jaw dropping introduction in Hustlers wasn’t enough, here’s more proof that she is indeed and ageless immortal:
j lo wearing her iconic red carpet dress at the finale of the versace show #MFW pic.twitter.com/PDj82JCq3G
— prada (@PRADAXBBY) September 20, 2019
Don’t forget to follow along with our Emmys coverage tongiht and tell us what YOU saw today.
(image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—