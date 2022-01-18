Andrew Garfield Has More Wild Stories of His Spider-Man: No Way Home Secrets

Andrew Garfield tried his hardest to keep his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret. Recently, he went onto the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz to talk about the movie and admitted just how far his “secrets” went—including lying to his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone about it.

“Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ ” Garfield said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'” He went on to talk about how he just kept up the lie. “She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’ — I kept it going, even with her,” Garfield said with a laugh. “And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’ ”

As many Spider-Man fans are aware, there were multiple times that leaks got out, and we knew of the three Spider-Men returning together. If it wasn’t Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire posing together in a night club or hanging out together, it was Andrew Garfield simply trying to order some takeout.

“This is my first night in Atlanta, and I’m with two of my best friends, one of whom is on The Walking Dead, which shoots out there,” Garfield said. “And we’re out at in the house that they’re putting me up in, and I ordered takeout for us, and COVID is high, and I order food. It’s literally my first night there, and it’s great. I get to wear a mask everywhere. I get to wear a hat. Nobody’s ever going to know I’m here, and I’m going to really be low-key and whatnot.”

But, as many of us are aware, the delivery guy wasn’t just checking his ID for his job. “So the guy comes to the door, the delivery guy — sweet seeming guy, nice seeming dude — and I open the door, I’ve got my mask on, my hat, and I’m like, ‘Thanks, man.’ And he’s like, yo, yo, yo, I need to see your ID. And I’m like ‘Huh?’ He’s like, ‘I need to see your ID.’ And I’m like, ‘No delivery food thing has ever asked me for my ID. This is interesting.’ And by the way, he’s like, kind of like really close to the door, and at this point, I’m super like, I’ve got to go to set tomorrow. I don’t want to risk shutting down a Marvel set in the middle of a pandemic. So I’m just like, ‘Sure, just one second. Would you mind just like stepping a few feet back because of COVID and everything,’ and he does. I’m like, ‘Sorry, man, why do you need my ID?’ ‘So I can check that it’s you.’ First of all, my DoorDash account is not my name. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, ’cause you got alcohol.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t get alcohol. I didn’t get any alcohol, man. I got some tacos.'”

News got out about Garfield ordering food and the delivery man put it on Garfield (which the actor claims wasn’t the truth). “Lo and behold the guy goes, ‘I just I think I just delivered food to Andrew Garfield,’ and I think he called me rude, which I definitely wasn’t,” Garfield told Horowitz. “I did ask to do social distancing, but I obviously upset the man and I didn’t mean to and I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as being rude. I don’t like upsetting people, but it just became this whole thing, and then I think he got in trouble. I don’t know, whatever. But wherever you are, I know what you were up to. You were being sneaky, and you gave me a good challenge that night.”

Getting Andrew Garfield into Spider-Man: No Way Home

For fans of The Amazing Spider-Man movies, it feels like a long time coming to have Garfield get the praise he deserves. With his movie run cut short, we never got to see his Spider-Man deal with the death of Gwen Stacy or what happened after his battle against Electro. So, we had plenty of time to think about what we’d want to see if Garfield got to come back. The actor also had his ideas and told Horowitz what got him to join No Way Home.

“The main image that they pitched me was catching Zendaya, catching MJ,” Garfield said. “That was the first pages I saw and I was kind of like, ‘There’s no way of not doing this,’ because that’s profound. That’s a profound moment like an older brother saving his little brother from his same fate across the universe. If that portal hadn’t been opened up. and my Peter Parker hadn’t been there at that moment, it’s arguable that he would have had the same fate. You suddenly get into this incredible cosmic, meant-to-be destined moment where I get to heal the worst trauma in my life while simultaneously saving my little brother from having to experience that same trauma. Suddenly you’re in very mythic territory, and it’s just profoundly beautiful.”

The moment of Peter 3 catching MJ was one that could have been played for laughs as a wink at fans. Instead, it packed an emotional punch because he saved his “brother’s” love in a way he could not save his own. And it hit him that he saved Holland’s Peter from that pain. That, to audiences, meant a lot, and having that moment just really shows how much the creatives behind No Way Home understand Spider-Man fans and the history of the character as a whole.

Garfield is also down to do more, but he’s also happy with his return to the series being what it was. “…But to be honest man, I’m going to honestly say I’m so happy and satisfied and grateful to be a part of this [Spider-Man: No Way Home],” Garfield said. “It’s hard to want more right now. I’m just kind of just trying to savor this moment with the fans, with the audience, and just kind of say ‘Thank you.’ Yeah. I just feel humble and grateful for the response.”

It was great to have Andrew Garfield back as Peter Parker, and if they wanted to bring him back in the Sony villain universe, I’d take it. Honestly, I’d take any involvement he wanted to have!

