Andrew Garfield Doubles Down on Not Being in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sure, Jan.

The “Oh no we’re not in Spider-Man: No Way Home” saga continues. Andrew Garfield, who brought Peter Parker to life in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, spoke with Josh Horowitz for the podcast Happy Sad Confused. The actor who broke my heart in movies like Never Let Me Go and has been around for as long as I can remember was, frankly, a great Spider-Man (in my opinion). I liked those movies a lot, but I also don’t think we’ve ever had a bad Spider-Man movie because all Spider-Man movies have Spidey.

But Garfield DID get a lot of heat from other fans, even though I think those movies were fun and did a good job of showing us Gwen Stacy (even if Spider-Gwen still hasn’t shown up in live-action). But talking with Horowitz, Garfield barely let him even ask a question about Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

No really. Garfield really didn’t want Horowitz to think he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home … interesting …

“There isn’t anything to ruin bro! I have to just quickly cut you off. There’s nothing to ruin. Like it’s so crazy too. Dude, it’s f****** hilarious to me because it’s like … I do have this Twitter account and I see like how often Spider-Man is trending and it’s people freaking out about a thing and I’m just like … guys, guys guys guys like … I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say like, I recommend that you chill. Like listen, I can’t speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call.”

So Andrew Garfield says he wasn’t called about appearing in No Way Home. Was his agent? Was there an email? I don’t trust anyone telling me anything from Marvel anymore. And you can all blame Paul Bettany for that one. (Remember his funny little tease about working with someone he always wanted to on WandaVision? That turned out to be himself? NO TRUST.)

Maybe Garfield is right (we’ll pretend) and he’s telling us the truth. Maybe we’re all so lost in our theories that there really ISN’T a cameo from The Amazing Spider-Man actor. It would be fine. I’d be okay. I just don’t buy it—not with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina showing up. You can’t bring in Garfield’s Electro and Tobey Maguire’s Doc Ock and expect me to think that neither Garfield or Maguire are coming along with them.

So I will continue to side-eye this situation for the foreseeable future. Also … Andrew Garfield has a secret Twitter account?!!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!? I have like twenty more questions now.

(transcription via ComicBook.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]