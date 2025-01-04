‘And why are PHARMACIES selling SEX TOYS????’: Outraged people on social media complain about nonsense yet again

It is so easy to think things through and yet MAGA fans continue to just be outraged every day for no reason. Aren’t you guys exhausted? I know the rest of us are tired of your antics.

One proclaimed MAGA person is Maia Poet. She is loud, proud, and wrong often and this time, she’s using her platform to talk about pharmacies selling sex toys. Sex toys, which have been linked to health benefits for their users, are currently sold in many pharmacies across the country. Typically placed on shelves out of reach and in the back of the stores, they’re also often placed on the TOP of the shelves they are on. Meaning, they’re out of the way and too tall for young eyes.

That, apparently, isn’t enough for people like Maia Poet. Logging on to X, she was furious that sex toys are sold in pharmacies. Poet wrote “Just your daily reminder that FIVE YEAR OLDS CAN READ and why are PHARMACIES selling SEX TOYS????” Well, they have health benefits.

Now, here is my thing: They are not in the FRONT of the stores and they are on the top shelves. Those shelves are, typically, 6 feet tall. Meaning that no 5 year old is tall enough to be able to read what they are. More than that, most children can understand when an adult says “that’s for adults, don’t read that” or “that’s not for you.”

In Poet’s creepy version of this store adventure, a small child knows what these are. In most cases, a kid cannot read the box nor does that child know what they are reading. Poet went on spewing more nonsense.

How boring your life must be if THIS is what you’re focused on

What is constantly fascinating to me is that people like Poet think that younger people know what these things are. You CAN exist in the world and not know what everything is. My younger family members are not out here talking about movies like Nosferatu because they are not aware of things adults are. That’s just how the world works.

So seeing a sex toy in a store probably isn’t going to even register to a child. More than that, these objects are, for a good reason, hidden away and out of reach! So what exactly is your outrage? That adults with money can go to the CVS for a vibrator? That’s what this feels like. It is less about protecting the youth of America and more about sexually repressing adults.

You want adults to feel shame in owning sex toys? Why? I truly think it is weird that people like Poet instantly think about children when they see these things anyway!

Sex toys are classified as sexual health and it is fine that they are in pharmacies. They’re on the top shelf and hidden away and if you cannot stand to see them, that’s on you. Maybe reflect on why that is a problem for you and stop projecting. It’s weird!

