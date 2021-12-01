The full official trailer for And Just Like That has been released, and it gives a lot more insight into where Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda are in their lives right now—not to mention their new crop of friends.

“If you have good friends in your corner, anything is possible,” Carrie says on the podcast that she guests on called XY & Me with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), and despite the fact that Samantha is missing, it certainly feels true.

While I am hoping that this incarnation of Sex and the City does not confuse diversity and awareness with being dull and preachy, there was something really fun about seeing the ladies interact with people of color that deep, like permanent fixtures in the show. We get a shot of Carrie talking to Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), and others.

Plus Miranda is taking the subway! The subway! Something that was the absolute dreaded beast in the original Sex and the City. Change has come. In addition to Big, we see fellow husbands David Eigenberg as Steve Brady and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt. Charlotte is clearly trying to impress someone with her husband, and I’m excited to see where that goes.

I have to say: Sorry, Aiden fans, but seeing Big and Carrie be good with each other made me very happy. I hope that finally, these two have found peace, especially since canonically, they have been married for ages by now. There is nothing I hate more than a reboot that takes place but the characters haven’t changed or had conversations about their relationship (cough Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life).

As And Just Like That… comes closer to reality, it leaves me with a feeling of excitement.

One thing I’ve realized is that the cynicism about reboots is not just about wanting new IP to be explored; it is also about fear of losing something special—fear that something you care about a lot ends up being a disappointment. A Year in the Life didn’t ruin Gilmore Girls for me, but it made me never want to revisit that story ever again. It delivered something that was both canon and massively underwhelming.

It made everyone look at the original in a new lens of quality that reflected poorly on the series because of the lack of growth.

I have, in some way, wanted to keep Sex and the City from going down that same path. But it is here, and the more we know, the more potential I see for it to do something right. Even if it fails to be as iconic as the original (because it can’t help but not do that, imo), it can secure the legacy of the series in a different way. For the first time, we get a season of Sex and the City where our ladies start off the series in a good place. They are no longer hunting for their soul mates; they are settled.

And I couldn’t help but wonder … what the hell is that gonna look like?

