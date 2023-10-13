An Interesting Fan Theory Suggests the MCU Is Shaping Loki Into This Pivotal Role

A new fan theory suggests that Marvel’s Loki could be setting up the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Molecule Man. Fans of the franchise have long theorized when or if the MCU would debut Molecule Man in live action. After all, considering he is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe, it would be interesting to see his grand entrance into the MCU. However, another reason he’s a perfect fit for the MCU at this time is because he is inextricably linked to the multiverse.

In the comics, Molecule Man is originally born Owen Reece and is a rather strange man who is bitter, insecure, and wary of the world. Then, one day, while working as a lab technician, Reece is involved in an accident with a particle generator that bombards him with radiation. This accident gives him the ability to manipulate all forms of molecules and energy. However, in reality, his powers are actually more significant than molecule manipulation. What happened to Reece wasn’t entirely an accident but a plot from the Beyonders. They used the accident to inundate Reece with energy from another dimension to give him god-like abilities, including the ability to warp reality on a multiversal level.

The real plan of the Beyonders was to create a Molecule Man in every universe. Across the multiverse, Molecule Man is the only being who is always exactly the same. Meanwhile, he was so powerful that when he died, the universe he was in died, too, making him a sort of living bomb. The Beyonders’ plan was to plant these Molecule Men all over the multiverse, hoping to kill them simultaneously and destroy the multiverse. However, Molecule Man later defeats the Beyonders and absorbs all their power, making him powerful enough to destroy or create the multiverse if he chooses. With the MCU entering its Multiverse Saga, Molecule Man would fit well with the story arc. There’s a chance, though, that the MCU has already introduced him.

Will Loki become Molecule Man?

The idea of an existing character becoming Molecule Man isn’t new. Theories have posited that the Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), prophesized to rule or destroy the multiverse in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, will become the MCU’s Molecule Man. Some have even suggested Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is Molecule Man. After all, the MCU does have the ability to retcon origin stories, and having Molecule Man portrayed by an established character would certainly raise excitement around him.

A fan theory from The Cosmic Circus suggests that it’s not Wanda but Loki who will become the MCU’s Molecule Man. Loki was the show that introduced viewers to the MCU’s multiverse and gave Loki a fundamental role in its establishment. There’s a feeling that there’s a reason the MCU chose him for this story and that his multiversal purpose has yet to be fully realized. The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez posits that season 2 will see Loki attempt to save the multiverse by harnessing the power of the timeline himself. After all, the season follows him on a seemingly impossible mission to try to stabilize the multiverse and all of time and space.

Perez also points out a moment in Loki’s season 2 trailer where we see Loki walking towards the Temporal Loom with no protective gear and a look of determination on his face. We learned in episode 1, “Ouroboros,” that the Temporal Loom is responsible for the TVA’s and the Scared Timeline’s existence, as it harnesses raw time to formulate the timeline. However, after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the Temporal Loom was overloaded, with the TVA still searching for a way to stabilize it. It’s also highly dangerous, as Mobius (Owen Wilson) had to wear extensive protective gear when approaching it lest the extreme energy peel the skin right of his body.

Loki’s a god, so he is likely more tolerant to the Temporal Loom’s energy and radiation than Mobius. Even so, the enormous power, energy, and radiation surrounding the Loom seems like it would overload even a god. If Loki is actually trying to harness its power to save the timeline, it could fundamentally change him, giving him a level of power akin to that of Molecule Man. It can’t be denied that the MCU has made Loki an integral part of the multiverse, but what if this is just the beginning of his “glorious purpose?” With the Temporal Loom and Loki’s desperation to save the timeline, there is a possibility that the MCU is paving the way for Loki to become the multiverse’s most powerful being.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

