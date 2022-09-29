‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Release Date, Cast, and More

Gird your loins and cover your eyes: the 11th season of American Horror Story is coming! Ryan Murphy’s all-star phantasmagoria returns with many familiar faces, some newcomers, and the requisite horror meets BDSM concept art we’ve come to expect from the series. Whenever I describe the series to folks who haven’t seen it, I feel like Bill Hader’s Stefon character from Saturday Night Live. This show has everything: bisexual vampires, Jessica Lange musical numbers, a two-headed Sarah Paulson, the world’s smallest woman dressed as a water bottle…and what’s behind door number 3? Surprise bitch! It’s Emma Roberts in a new GIF!

(FX)

AHS is a veritable shit storm of horror tropes, queer icons, and anything and everything that comes from the mind of Ryan Murphy. While some seasons hew close to the horror formula, my personal favorites (Coven, 1984) embrace camp and dark humor. Season 11 is subtitled NYC, which is a pretty open-ended prompt for the season. Here’s what we know so far.

Release Date

AHS: NYC debuts on October 19 on FX with the first two episodes, which will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The series will drop 2 episodes each week for the run of the 10-episode season.

Who’s in the Cast?

Season 11 will see the return of fan-favorite AHS reparatory players Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare, Sandra Bernhard, Rebecca Dayan, and Patti LuPone. Newcomers include Joe Mantello (Hollywood), Charlie Carver (Ratched), Kal Penn (Sunnyside), and Russell Tovey (Looking). We also know that AHS all-stars Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson won’t be in the series, which is disappointing as they are usually the highlights. Paulson is presumably working season 2 of Ratched (among other projects), while Peters stars in Murphy’s Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

What’s It About?

Plot details have been kept under wraps, so basically all we know is that the story is set in New York City. We can also glean some clues from the promo art, which features horns, spikes, and kink imagery. The tagline reads “New Season. New City. New Fears.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the spooky new season.

(via Deadline, featured image: FX)

