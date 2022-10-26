The TV Adaptation of Claudia Brings So Much to ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Remember the film version of Interview With the Vampire’s Claudia, who was played by Kirsten Dunst? Briefly throw that idea about her away while watching Bailey Bass in AMC’s series adaptation. You won’t be disappointed. She’s such a force in the series and in her performance that you will have a hard time not embracing her—even during the moments when she reminds you how much being a teen sucks.

In “Is My Very Nature That of a Devil” (season 1, episode 3), we heavily focused on Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat’s (Sam Reid) relationship, which was at a low point the night Louis brought Claudia (Bailey Bass) into their lives. He was dealing with the aftermath of his decisions and was able to save someone who would indefinitely change his immortal life and his relationship.

There’s a tragedy to Claudia being introduced into the show in episode 4. Louis makes a somewhat selfish decision to have Claudia turned by Lestat, rather than bring her to a hospital to treat her burns and hope for the best. Turning a 14-year-old, thus preventing her from ever truly growing up, is a cruelty—something that they’re reminded of over the period of time they live together as a family, and a dysfunctional family is what they are.

The presence of Claudia isn’t unwelcome. She’s a vamp girl of color who’s not in control. She adds an extra flair that plays well with both Louis and Lestat as characters, not to mention Bailey Bass obviously brings a level of maturity that only a teenager can. As much as she’s a positive at first, she’s also a foil to her parents’ relationship. Believe me, episode 5 will destroy all of you. It reinforces an idea about bring ingchildren into a relationship. Regardless of age or how you bring a child into your lives, sometimes people aren’t on the same page, with Lestat being the more reluctant parent and Louis being all in.

Of course, Claudia doesn’t bring total pain and destruction as their child. There are joyful moments between the 3 that are funny, sweet, and tender. A family founded on choice is powerful. In this case, their family is a queer interracial couple and their adoptive child—something that’s especially bold for the time.

At the end of the episode, we’re reminded how Claudia is miserable in her young body. Bailey Bass delivers a phenomenal monologue about it. It’s painful to even think about not even completing puberty. How her appearance would attract disgusting men for the rest of her days. It’s a living hell that none of us would want to experience. And despite her vampire nature, there’s something so human about that.

(featured image: AMC)

