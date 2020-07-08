An Animated Movie About the Amazons? You Have My Attention.

The Amazons are an extremely important part of Diana Prince’s storyline (one that Zack Snyder and/or Joss Whedon threw out the window in Justice League). Depending on her origin story, Diana was either crafted from clay and raised by the Amazons as Hippolyta’s daughter, or she was the actual daughter of Hippolyta and Zeus, more powerful than any of the other Amazonian warriors.

But in the world of the DCEU, we’ve seen them in a very limited capacity. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman showed them as powerful women who had mastered the art of war and were the bravest warriors around. Then, Justice League killed them off to try to show how powerful Steppenwolf was (I hated it), and who knows what we’ll see in Wonder Woman 1984. Luckily for us all though, we still have more content coming for them.

Talking to Empire, Jenkins discussed expanding the world of Wonder Woman and mentioned that an Amazon-focused animated film is under consideration. While there have been rumors of an Amazon-focused movie for quite a while, this is the most direct confirmation I’ve seen that it’s a possibility, as well as the first mention of it being animated.

The animated film would be “part of the in-world story of Wonder Woman,” meaning that anything that happened in the animated film would be a part of the Gal Gadot world, as well (or at least that’s what I got from it). To be perfectly honest, it’s about time. As someone who has been a fan of Wonder Woman for as long as I can remember, we had plenty of little bits of content, but very little that was actually completely dedicated to her as a character.

Mainly because those priorities continued to lie with Superman and Batman. So, seeing Wonder Woman get her time with the world that Patty Jenkins is creating means a lot to me. Diana Prince is an important hero, especially now. She stands for truth, justice, and equality to people everywhere, and having that message at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now is, to me, important and something we should look towards.

Apart from the animated film, though, Jenkins also has ideas for a third movie with Gal Gadot.

“You’re enjoying the movie you’re making and also reflecting on what could be different or better in the [real] world. And therefore what story you want to tell,” she says. “That’s the greatest thing to me about superhero stories. You’re able to have a dialogue about what a hero would be right now. So yes, I have ideas for what I’d like to say, and Gal does too.”

I’m the kind of person who will take any and all Wonder Woman content in my life, but an animated film about the Amazons sounds pretty amazing.

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com