Amazon Prime’s the Tomorrow War Trailer Premieres and I Want More Yvonne Strahovski

What starts off as an idyllic evening watching soccer with a cookie-cutter family turns into an action-packed movie in Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War. Apparently, there’s a war to be fought in the future against a foe the human race has never encountered before. And the future has become so desperate for soldiers that they have turned to the past for assistance—or demanded it, really. Because Chris Pratt’s Dan has no other option. Either he goes, or his wife does, so he makes the sacrifice and heads to the future.

When he arrives, everything is as bleak as expected. Everything is on fire and crumbling away as this father fights for his daughters along with soldiers with the same drive by his side. And according to the trailer, he partners up with Yvonne Strahovski along the way. Like Dan, she’s fighting for the future of the human race. And just from what we’ve seen in The Tomorrow War trailer and the fact that her name is Romeo Command, according to IMBD, leads me to want a movie where she is the lead being sent to the future to save the human race and the actual star of this movie.

#SorryNotSorry because we’ve seen this movie before, and Amazon Studios would benefit from shaking things up and giving women the sci-fi goodness that we crave. And Yvonne would be a perfect start. Throw Emily Blunt and Angela Bassett into the mix and you’ve got a movie I’m excited for and would pay good money to see instead of another space alien movie where the humans throw as much bodies as they can against a problem they can’t defeat.

Honestly, this movie also has major The Edge of Tomorrow vibes. There’s a war to be fought in each movie with a female lead who is more capable and a male lead who fumbles about but kind of knows what he’s doing. As they battle these aliens, they form a bond like no other that will save the world. For that, I’m calling it now. And just to clarify, I don’t think Dan is going to cheat on his wife with Romeo Command. They’re going to partner together, kick-ass, and save the day.

It’s written in the stars, people!

The official synopsis for The Tomorrow War reads:

In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War hits Amazon Prime on July 2nd.

