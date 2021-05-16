Ever since we first saw the Tom Cruise sci-fi actioner Edge of Tomorrow, we’ve been eager for a sequel. Doug Liman’s 2014 film had everything we love: a clever script, thrilling action sequences, and a badass heroine in Emily Blunt’s Rita Vrataski, aka the Angel of Verdun. While it took a minute to find its audience, Edge of Tomorrow (or as it’s known to some, Live Die Repeat) is now considered one of the best action films of the 2010s. The film was adapted from the Japanese manga by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, All You Need is Kill.

Liman had previously said that he was working on a sequel, and seemed very enthusiastic. In an interview with Collider in 2017, Liman said, “We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film…Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when.”

Unfortunately for all of us, Emily Blunt doesn’t think a sequel will be happening any time soon. Blunt appeared on the Howard Stern Show, where she said, “Honestly, I think the movie is probably too expensive. Yeah, I just don’t know how we’re going to do it. I think that it’s hard to align everyone’s schedules. I would love it. Doug Liman would love it. Tom would love it. We’d all love to do it. But I think until we figure out what’s going on with the industry – honestly, I think we need to figure out what is the next road map for the kinds of films that people want to make?”

Fair enough, but it’s a shame we won’t ever see a sequel happen. However, if you’re still in the mood for Emily Blunt kicking ass you can catch her in the highly anticipated A Quiet Place Part II, which hits theaters May 28.

