‘Am I the only one rooting for this to work?’ Florida Man straps home down in preparation for Hurricane Milton

This isn’t like any other Florida Man story you’ve read before. You’ve probably seen these legendary Florida men fight crocodiles or run into Hurricane Milton, but not Pedro Casares.

Recommended Videos

Casares’ uncanny doomsday prep went viral online. In preparation for Hurricane Milton, Casares kept his house anchored with made-to-order straps and hooks from Idaho. His daughter explained to 9NEWS that the hooks are holding onto cemented, eight-foot rods on the ground to prevent the roof from lifting. The family has reportedly spent over $2,000 in material costs.

Many online find Casares’ methods unusual, but the idea came from his personal experience two decades ago. The Casares family lived in Puerto Rico and experienced a strong hurricane. As a result, their home’s roof lifted. They’re hoping that these straps and hooks, which can withstand 5,400 pounds of weight, can hold their roof down this time around.

Although there’s sound logic behind this plan, netizens have taken to Twitter to meme a photo of Casares’ house. The bright yellow straps make this prep look like a pet project that the Casares’ family hopes would work. One social media user wrote, “Man, this is what Looney Tunes characters do.” Many believe in the plan, stating, “That ain’t going nowhere.”

Man this is what looney tunes characters do ?‍♂️ — Vtuber 4Life (@Vtuber94077) October 9, 2024

Others couldn’t wait for the hurricane to pass for an update on the house. This tweet said, “Someone please update me post-hurricane about this house specifically.” Meanwhile, others want the plan to succeed, stating, “Am I the only one rotting for this to work?”

Am I the only one rooting for this to work? ?? pic.twitter.com/P35BWId2Yv — ISSA KHARI • عيسى خاري (@IssaKhari) October 9, 2024

Jokes aside, social media is genuinely rooting for Casares and his family’s idea. It’s definitely not the go-to solution for hurricanes, but people are intrigued. There are also people sending support and well wishes for the family. Hurricane Milton is reportedly Category Five, with a continuous windspeed of 157 miles per hour. Floridians recognize the severity of the upcoming storm and are opting to evacuate en masse from their homes.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy