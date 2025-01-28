‘Am I allowed to run again?’: Trump feeds into third-term frenzy that MAGA desperately wants

American conservatism is generally defined by its belief in preserving traditional institutions — but apparently, President Donald Trump is the exception, as his recent remarks seem to suggest he’s eyeing a third term in the White House.

We’re only eight days into Trump’s second administration and things are already looking downright dystopian here in the U.S. As our very own Emperor Palpatine looks to carry out mass deportations, limit women’s rights, and roll back environmental protections, among other things, he’s also implied that a third presidential run could be in the cards, even if that means amending the Constitution.

Earlier this week, Tennessee congressman Andy Ogles introduced a measure to overturn the 22nd Amendment, aka that important, 74-year-old law that prevents U.S. presidents from overstaying their welcome. “It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” Ogles shared via his official website. “This would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

Now, Trump himself seems on-board for running again — and who’s surprised, really? He’s proven he doesn’t care about breaking the law, if those 34 felony counts didn’t already make that crystal clear.

Donald Trump’s “joke” about running for a third term probably isn’t as much of a joke as you think it is

While speaking to House Republicans in Florida on Monday, Trump responded to the chatter about him potentially running for president again after his second term is over. “I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100% sure,” Trump said, much to the delight of his followers. “I think I’m not allowed to run again. Am I allowed to run again?”

For the second time in the past few days, Trump is “joking” about violating the Constitution and running for a third term:



“I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself… I think I’m not allowed to run again. I’m not sure, am I allowed to run… pic.twitter.com/puDqLxrR7s — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 27, 2025

Considering he’s the literal U.S. President, shouldn’t Trump at least pretend to know how things work around here? Even though Trump’s quip about a third term in office was played off like a joke, it goes to show just how eager MAGA Republicans are to boost his ego. In his own mind, Trump lives above the law, and the guy would probably be more than happy to swap America’s long-standing democracy for a dictatorship where he gets to rule unchecked. 77 million people voted for this.

Again, I don’t understand why the political party that’s supposedly all for preserving this country’s customs and traditions is so willing to jeopardize its future by overturning one of our most respected laws. Yes, the Constitution has been amended before, but never with the intention of ensuring one man’s power — one who happens to also be a convicted felon, at that.

Only time will tell if Ogles & Co. will actually get this resolution off the ground, as it’ll undoubtedly be an uphill battle to get a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate. In any case, here’s hoping Trump won’t follow in the footsteps of his four-term predecessor, Franklin D. Roosevelt.

