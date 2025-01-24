‘HELL F——— NO!’: Trump’s third term is already being supported by a MAGA congressmen

Well, it was bound to happen. In fact, it would be weird if it didn’t. Even though newly-elected President Donald Trump is only days into his tenure as terrifier-in-chief, members of his party are already calling for him to serve a third term. How? By amending the Constitution, of course! Isn’t this how dictatorships start?

Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles introduced a joint resolution recently that would allow for the president to remain in office another four years past 2028, you know, like how Trump tried to forcefully do forcefully on Jan. 6 of 2021 when his supporters stormed the capitol. Remember that? Remember when he pardoned them, too?

Understandably, people are not taking this well, with one X user using a well-known expletive to express their feelings, along with a gif stating that it’s time to “Make America Smart Again.” Indeed.

Some quick history: The 22nd amendment of the constitution was ratified in 1951 and established term limits on elected presidents, with pretty clear wording that states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

The rule was enacted after Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served as the 32nd president of the United States, was the nation’s leader for almost 13 years, from 1933 to 1945. This (understandably) made some people nervous about a little thing called “executive overreach,” or exactly what seems to be happening right now with all these executive orders.

This brings back to our dear friend Congressman Ogles. What is his rationale? Trump needs time to reverse “our nation’s decay” and it’s going to take some time for him to restore America “to greatness.” Trump has, according to Ogles, repeatedly shown that his loyalty lies with the American people. He’s in no way out to do something selfish like, keep himself out of jail or make himself and his family even more rich. No! How dare you think such a thing, Ogle implied in his argument.

What has Trump said about the whole thing? He told House Republicans shortly after his victory: “I suspect I won’t be running again, unless you say, ‘he’s so good, we’ve got to figure something else.” Then he told Time magazine that he wouldn’t be in favor of a challenge to the Constitution. “Not for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all.”

That is by no means a guarantee. Trump says a lot of stuff, and a lot of it has been false. There’s no reason to believe he’s going to simply bow out and hand the presidency over peacefully, especially since he DIDN’T DO THAT LAST TIME.

Some people pointed out some obvious things about this. For one, it means that former President Barack Obama would be able to return for a third term, too. There is something enticing about that thought. There’s also the fact that Trump is no spring chicken. His presidency will end on January 20, 2029, when he will be the oldest president ever at the age of 82. It seems a stretch that an 82-year-old man would get elected, but stranger things have happened. You really never know.

