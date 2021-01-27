Alyssa Milano’s Casting in Nora Roberts Brazen Virtue Makes Conservatives Big Mad

Alyssa Milano’s casting in the Netflix adaptation of Nora Roberts’ Brazen Virtue is making conservatives big mad, and I am living for it. Personally, I’ve never cared much for Milano. Besides Charmed, she hasn’t done much acting, but she has used her platform in the years since to defend democracy, put people of color first, and call out disturbed politicians like Josh Hawley.

Scroll through her Twitter and you’ll get an even clearer picture of what Milano stands for in the first few minutes. Abortion rights? Yes, Milano stans. The abolishment of ICE and their racist rhetoric? Yes, Milano stans. The end of a transgender military ban that was motivated by homophobia instead of actually caring for the soldiers who protect our nation? Yes, Milano stans. Basically, anything conservatives hate.

When Nora Roberts herself posted about the casting news on her Facebook page, conservatives came in droves to tell the author how much of a bad decision that was and how much they disagreed with her casting of a liberal. It got to the point where they were so mad that Roberts had to make another post to call them out. She started off by saying that she was “simply and sincerely appalled” by the comments she was seeing from readers.

“The vitriol, the hatred, the anger, the bitterness and the demands are astounding to me.” Roberts went on to clarify that the continued use of “liberal” as an insult was personally bothersome and made sure her fans knew that she herself was a liberal. She also called out fans who declared that they were going to burn their books, reminding them of the fascist imagery that brings up and how she sure sees the symbolism behind their words.

The comments underneath her response were golden, as well. Some were commenting on how she was perpetuating the robbing of constitutional rights by supporting Milano and how she is “Hollywood liberal cancer.” But personally, my favorite comments had to do with conservatives complaining that supporting a liberal means that Roberts is supporting President Joe Biden’s government taking away their rights and how he hasn’t even been in office for a month. Imagine what he can do in a year?

And I have to ask, what rights are being taken away from you, conservatives of the United States of America? Because from where I’m standing, President Joe Biden is reversing the racist, homophobic, and sexist policies approved by the failed and wannabe dictator Donald Trump. So by your logic, Joe Biden is taking away your right to be racist, homophobic, and sexist. And somehow that’s a bad thing? I think you need to check yourself and your logic before you talk about what’s patriotic in 2021.

In the meantime, I’m going to be checking out Nora Roberts and Brazen Virtue. There’s got to be something good in there if it’s made this many racists, homophobes, and sexists big mad. At the same time, I’m going to check out what Alyssa Milano is all about. Calling out traitors like Josh Hawley, supporting moms who’ve lost their jobs because of Covid, and fighting for racial equity sounds like a solid plan and like something any American should support.

(image: Matt Sayles/Invision/Associated Press)

