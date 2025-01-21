the cast of mission impossible all standing
(Paramount Pictures)
Category:
Movies

‘Almost had a heart attack’: Christopher McQuarrie now had the best tag line for the next ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 08:56 am

Sometimes, perfect ways to describe a movie just drop in your lap. And that’s what happened with Mission: Impossible director, Christopher McQuarrie. As we gear up for the release of The Final Reckoning, a test screening gave the film the quote of the century.

The Mission: Impossible movies have become known for Tom Cruise’s willingness to do pretty death defying stunts. One time, he actually held on to the side of a plane as it was taking off. Yes, there is footage of him holding on for dear life. So when news broke that a new stunt in the movie had an audience member feeling like they were “suffocating” is par for the course.

McQuarrie was talking with Empire Magazine, via GamesRadar, when he revealed that one action sequence in the film was so good, an audience member essentially told him that they stopped breathing. After all the stunts that Tom Cruise has done, this is actually not that surprising. Remember when he actually rode a bike off a mountain and parachuted down?!

“We had a small screening, and someone said, ‘I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.’ And I thought, ‘I guess we did something right,” McQuarrie told the outlet. Look, if someone said that about my action film, I would get it tattooed on my back.

It is what has consistently made the Mission: Impossible movies the must see in theaters film of whatever year they come out. I have been someone who ran and got a ticket for a movie JUST so I could see the trailer in IMAX. They’re wonderful movies that allow Cruise to really use that action star quality we love about him.

So a fan saying they almost had a heart attack is honestly all I needed to hear. I was already ready to see Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning but now I will be there waiting to see what Cruise and McQuarrie have in store.

Author
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
Assistant Editor
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue.
